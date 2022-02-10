How to Watch USA vs China Men’s Olympic Hockey Online Free

Without NHL stars, Team USA takes on an upset-minded China team in men’s hockey on Thursday.

The game (8:10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on USA Network. You can also watch the game and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch USA vs China live online if you don’t have cable:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs China live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch every match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA, CNBC and NBC are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs China live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch every match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA, NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. Both can be included in your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs China live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch every match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

Note: No free trial

Unlike the Summer Olympics, which only had a few events live on Peacock, you can watch a live stream of every single Winter Olympics event with a subscription to Peacock’s Premium Plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

It’s worth noting that you’ll also be able to watch the Super Bowl with the Peacock Premium Plan.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch USA vs China live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

If you can’t watch live, you can also watch a replay of any event soon after its conclusion.

Note: No free trial

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs China live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch every match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

USA vs China Men’s Olympic Hockey Preview

With NHL players out of the picture, China’s hockey team believes it could pull an upset reminiscent of the “Miracle On Ice” against the U.S. according to Reuters’ Steve Keating. In 1980, an underdog U.S. team upset Russia on the way to winning the gold medal on home soil.

“You show up at the Olympics you want to win a gold medal that’s always in the front of our heads,” China player Ye Jinguang said per Keating. “We are competitive. We’ve been together for a long time, we work hard, are going to play our systems, we’ve come a long way.”

“I think we are going to turn some heads,” Jinguang added.

Conversely, the U.S. seeks to end its 12-year medal drought with a team that looks similar to the upstart 1980 squad — “a bunch of college kids” as ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski noted.

The U.S. has Michigan star Matty Beniers, who went No. 2 in the 2021 NHL Draft. Former Michigan star goalie Strauss Mann had a solid professional debut in Sweden per Wyshynski. Team USA also has Justin Abdelkader and Steve Kampfer, who both played years in the NHL.

“We love the group that we put together,” U.S. head coach David Quinn said according to the Boston Globe’s Andrew Mahoney. “We think we’ve put together a team that has a great balance of experience and youth. Our expectation is to go over there and win a gold medal.”

Quinn previously coached the New York Rangers from 2018 to 2021.

China, which has 15 players who weren’t born in the country, also has some NHL talent on its squad. Former NHL players Brandon Yip, Spencer Foo, and Jieruimi Shimisi [Jeremy Smith] both play for China.

The NHL pulled out of the Olympics due to a slew of game postponements over COVID-19 protocols in December. Notably, the NHL didn’t participate in 2018 either, but that wasn’t as last minute as this. China doesn’t churn out hockey talent, and as the host country, was nearly barred from the tournament by the International Ice Hockey Federation due to disparities per Wyshynski.

“I know personally we have goals and as a team we have goals,” Shimisi said per Keating. “Who knows what can happen? It’s a short tournament. Just like any other tournament, something happens, you win four games in row late, you can win a gold medal.”

China also has continuity on its side. Many of the players competed together for the China-owned Kunlun Red Stars in the Kontinental Hockey League.