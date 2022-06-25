How to Watch USA vs Colombia Women’s Soccer Online for Free

The United States Womens National Team will face Colombia at the DSG Park in Commerce City in an International Friendly 2022 on Saturday.

The match (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Colombia online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

USA vs Colombia Women’s Soccer Preview

The USWNT and Colombia face off for the ninth meeting on Saturday. In four of the previous eight meetings between the USA and Colombia have come at World Championship events – playing twice at the World Cup and twice at the Olympics. The lone draw between these teams came during the group stage of the 2016 Summer Olympics. This will be part of a two-match series that will close out over at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

In their previous two encounters, the two-time reigning World Cup winner handled their South American rivals with very little problem.

There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on seven occasions so far; Colombia have not grabbed a win to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

The USA heads into Saturday’s match in Colorado on a 67-game home unbeaten streak, which includes 60 wins and seven draws. They come into this match looking to continue that streak as well as remain unbeatin in 2022. They will also prepare for the qualifying phase of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on July 4 at the 2022 Concacaf W Championship.

Their last duel took place on January 23, 2021, when the Stars and Stripes demolished Las Chicas Superpoderosas with a final result of 6-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 International Friendly and a more improved and complete Colombia side.

For Colombia, this is a preparation for the upcoming Copa America that they will host. The tournament will provide South America with three direct berths to the World Cup and two spots in the 10-team intercontinental playoff tournament, which will determine the final three teams for the expanded 32-team World Cup field.