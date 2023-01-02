How to Watch USA vs Germany Hockey Juniors Today

The United States takes on Germany in the quarterfinals of the World Hockey Juniors on Monday, January 2.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NHL Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Germany streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You'll need the main channel package and the "Sports Plus" add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Germany live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." NHL Network is in "Ultimate" and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Germany live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange + Sports Extra" bundle or "Sling Blue + Sports Extra" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with NHL Network, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Germany live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

USA vs Germany Preview

The U.S. enters the quarterfinals stage against Germany in the World Juniors hockey tournament on Monday.

Team USA won Group B in pool play, capped by a 6-2 win against Finland. Germany squeaked out of Group A with a win over Austria.

“It’s a big thing for Germany to be in the quarterfinals, but we’re not done yet,” Germany captain Bennet Rossmy said via NHL.com. “I think we can move on if we just work hard, put pucks on the net, and do the little things right.”

Six USA players scored goals in the win over Finland on New Year’s Eve. USA goalie Trey Augustine stopped 29 shots. Team USA has a strong crew of players with young stars such as Luke Hughes, Cutter Gauthier, Sean Behrens, Lane Hutson, Logan Cooley, and Jimmy Snuggerud.

“I thought they were excellent,” U.S. head coach Rand Pecknold said via NHL.com. “I think a big thing for them was we were rolling four lines most of the night (against Finland). So when they were getting on the ice they were fresh, they were energized, and their shift lengths were excellent. They were changing on time and getting rewarded for that when they get out there. They’re getting out there against tired players and they’ve got a lot of jump in their step.”

In the other quarterfinal matchups, Finland will take on Sweden while Canada will play Slovakia, and Switzerland will face Czechia. For the U.S. to advance and face either Canada or Slovakia, it will take starting fast, easing the pressure, and staying disciplined according to NCAA hockey analyst Dave Starman via NHL.com.

“Having watched Germany in their games against Canada and Sweden, I can tell you they compete, they have some skill, they love to shoot on the power play, and they play it safe,” Starman said via NHL.com. “There is no one area they match up well with the U.S., so this will become one of those 60-minute games where the lower seed must take advantage on the power play, have a hot goalie, and make the favorite chase the game.

“As a special treat for the three keys today, we’ll look at what’s most important on Monday through the eyes of some of the coaches who have coached in this game before. The gold-medal team from the 2017 WJC survived a scare in the quarterfinals from Switzerland in Toronto. The U.S. played like it was afraid to make a mistake but survived. Coach Bob Motzko told me later: ‘You have no amount of stomach bile you build up in that one-off game. You just have to survive it.'”