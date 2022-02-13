USA vs Germany Olympic Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Team USA (2-0) looks to keep things rolling against Germany (1-1) on Sunday, February 13, after a big win over Canada on Saturday, February 12.

The game (8:10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on USA Network. You can also watch the game and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch USA vs Germany live online if you don’t have cable:

USA vs Germany Men’s Olympic Hockey Preview

Team USA will look to reverse its slow start trend against Germany on Sunday, February 13.

The U.S. solved Canada with a 4-2 win after falling behind 1-0 in the first period Saturday, February 12. Similarly against China on Thursday, February 10, the U.S. only led 1-0 and got outshot 16-11 in the first period before the Americans turned up the offense and blew out the Chinese 8-0.

Germany did the opposite in its last outing against China on Saturday. The Germans started fast a 3-0 lead through the early portion of the second period, but China rallied with a goal in the second and third periods to make things too close for comfort.

Team USA, which had much to celebrate with a rivalry win, can’t look past Germany with a shot to go 3-0 on pool play. Germany won silver in the 2018 Winter Games at PyeongChang.

American goalie Strauss Mann will need to keep up his stellar play after a 35-save performance against Canada. He barely came away with allowing two goals for the game, notably. Canadian forward Josh Ho-Sang missed a wide-open top-shelf shot off the top bar in the second period that would have tied the game.

“The kids can play, I think it’s safe to say,” USA forward Kenny Agostino said per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “It’s clear we’ve got a lot of speed and a lot of talent, but I think this was a man’s game tonight: Canada-U.S.A., there’s no real explanation needed. I think all of them stepped up and played like men out there.”

USA captain Andy Miele liked how his team responded to Canada’s experience and physicality.

“We didn’t back down from their physical play,” Miele said per Wyshynski. “I love the way our team responded. I’m so proud of this group. We took a beating. They kept on going forward, we kept on coming back at them and got the outcome that we deserved.”

Germany, which opened Olympic play against Canada, didn’t back down from the Canadians after falling behind 3-0 on Thursday, February 10. The Germans made it a two-goal game in the second period, 3-1, but the Canadians pulled away a couple of minutes later.

“The biggest thing for us is just playing fast,” USA forward Sean Farrell said via the Associated Press. “We have a bunch of guys who can play fast, and if we add that physical component as well, it’s going to be really hard for teams to break pucks out, and when we turn pucks over we have the skill to capitalize.”