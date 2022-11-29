USA vs Iran Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States takes on Iran in a must-win game at the World Cup on Tuesday, November 29.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Iran vs USA streaming live online:

Iran vs USA Preview

Two ties later it comes down to this for the United States: beat Iran and advance or fall short and go home.

The U.S. can’t afford a third draw in Group B at the World Cup. Iran (1-1-0) sits in second place for the standings, a point ahead of the U.S.

Iran got thumped by England 6-2 in their World Cup opener on November 21, but Iran bounced back with a 2-0 shutout of Wales on November 25. The U.S. took off in the first half against Wales on November 21 with a 1-0 lead but ended up with a 1-1 tie amid a lackluster second half. The U.S. then earned a 0-0 draw with England amid missed opportunities on seven corner kicks.

“We have 72 hours between England and Iran, and we really are just focused on how to get past Iran, so that we can go to this knockout stage of the tournament,” U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters.

This U.S.-Iran match will mark the first World Cup match between the two nations since the infamous one in 1998. Ranked No. 11 in the FIFA world rankings, the U.S. fell short against the No. 42-ranked Iran squad.

The U.S. ranked No. 16 this year and came into the World Cup with enormous expectations this fall. Iran ranks close behind at No. 20, and Iran went 8-1-1 in its qualifying matches.

“We believe that it’s going to be a match that the result will depend on who puts more effort in, who executes better on the field,” Berhalter said.

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner will face an Iran attack that hasn’t been shutout in the World Cup yet. Iran piled on 49 goals in its World Cup qualifier matches. Turner, who has 15 career shutouts in 22 international matches, may need to earn his 16th against Iran.

Offense has been hard to come by for the U.S. thus far. The U.S. attack has two shots on goal, 14 shots overall, and 12 corner kicks with only one goal to show for it.

The U.S. will also need to watch out for yellow cards in the match against Iran. Kellyn Acosta, Sergino Dest, Tim Ream, and Weston McKennie all have yellow cards going into the match, and they could each lose eligibility for the Round of 16 with a yellow card against Iran.

Carlos Queiroz, who worked with U.S. soccer in the late 1990s, coaches Iran and could knock out the U.S. from the World Cup. Berhalter remembers Queiroz working with the U.S. program.

“He took maybe a year to analyze U.S. soccer, analyze youth development in U.S. Soccer,” Berhalter said via the Los Angeles Times. “I remember when I was with the national team in ’98, he was around observing.”

U.S. soccer’s goal with Queiroz was to reach a World Cup title match by 2010, the Los Angeles Times’ Kevin Baxter wrote. Now, the U.S. will need to get past Queiroz’s crew just to make the Round of 16.