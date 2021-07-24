USA vs Japan Water Polo Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The USA women’s water polo team opens up its 2020 Olympics campaign against Japan.

USA vs Japan Women’s Water Polo Preview

Team USA is hoping for another dominant Olympic outing as they open play in Tokyo against the host country. The US went 3-0 in group play, outscoring opponents by a score of 34-14. The Americans then pounded on Brazil, Hungary and Italy to come away with the gold medal. The US upended Italy in the gold medl game 12-5.

That was the second consecutive gold for the US, having won in 2012 as well. The team has won 88 of its past 89 games.

“I’m not going to shy away and say it’s not noticed,” captain Maggie Steffens told USA Today. “Of course we know that we have been successful in the past and there’s an opportunity to bring a three-peat to the women’s side. I think it’s a cool opportunity for us.’’

The team saw its 69-game win streak snapped by Australia in early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic. That being said, Steffens says the team talk more in generalities when it comes to their play and not the historical implications.

“It was kind of an unspoken thing that was kind of building,’’ Seidemann said of the pressure to maintain the winning streak. “So while we don’t discuss winning three gold medals, we talk about how we want to be at the Games.

“We talk about how we want to be in a game. We talk about how we want the team to look. We talk about all those other things that we hope builds the foundation so we can win a third gold medal.”

Adam Krikorian said mindfulness has been the team’s key to success lately given their wild success.

“Some of the practices we do and the mindfulness exercises we do, I thought were a bit over the top,” Krikorian said. “But I’ve become a true believer in the importance of mindfulness and being present and being aware and noticing your thoughts. I finally agreed to an idea that (Haberl) had of going on a silent retreat.”

Here is the Team USA roster for the 2020 games, which features quite a bit of returning talent.

Rachel Fattal (2016)

Aria Fischer (2016)

Makenzie Fischer (2016)

Kaleigh Gilchrist (2016)

Stephania Haralabidis

Paige Hauschild

Ashleigh Johnson (2016)

Amanda Longan

Maddie Musselman (2016)

Jamie Neushul

Melissa Seidemann (2012, 2016)

Maggie Steffens (2012, 2016)

Alys Williams

The United States will also take on South Africa, Italy, Hungary and Greece in the group stage.