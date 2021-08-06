How to Watch USA vs Spain Women’s Water Polo Online

The USA aims for a third straight gold medal as it takes on Spain in the women’s water polo gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the US, the game (start time: early Saturday morning at 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT) will be televised on USA Network. You can also watch the game live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of the USA vs Spain women’s water polo gold medal game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) with a subscription to FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Spain women’s water polo live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Spain women’s water polo live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Spain women’s water polo live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Spain women’s water polo live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

USA vs Spain Women’s Water Polo Preview

The United States is gunning for a third straight title as it faces off against Spain on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics. Unlike in recent Olympics, US has been tested mightily this time around. In the preliminary round, the US beat Japan 25-4 and China 12-7, but fell to Hungary 10-9.

The Americans made things interesting against the Russian Olympic Committee in the semifinals, despite having beaten them 18-5 in preliminary play. ROC led 7-4 in the first half, but the US would go on to win 15-11.

“I think we just settled down,” head coach Adam Krikorian said. “You got to give them (ROC) credit, I feel like they sandbagged us a little bit in the prelims. We spoke about that, so we were prepared for them to come out strong. They did an awesome job and we were struggling with our blocks and just out of sorts.”

Madeline Musselman led the way for the US with five goals.

“When you’re a shooter, you got to shoot,” Krikorian said of Musselman. “That’s your job. When the opportunity exists, you can’t hesitate, she didn’t hesitate tonight. No matter how many shots you missed before, you got to go with the same courage, the same aggressiveness and she did that. She was huge for us, especially in the second half.”

Despite their will success over in recent years — winning all 13 major international tournaments since 2014 — Musselman and Co. are not resting on their laurels.

“We’re not done yet, obviously a great win and we’ll probably celebrate for one meal and that’s about it and it’s on to the next game,” said Musselman, who led the U.S. attack with five goals. “That’s just a testament to what this team wants to do.

“We’ve had a lot of success but this team hasn’t done anything yet, we haven’t won a medal yet; I think we are looking for the opportunity of fighting for one.”

The US won’t get a chance for redemption against Hungary, with Spain taking care 8-6 of them in the other semifinal.

“I’m pretty sure this year is one of the years where (it’s) more even between the teams, so it’s going to be a really cool final to play,” Spain player Roser Tarrago said.

Entering the tournament, the US were -370 to take home the gold. Spain came in at +1,000.