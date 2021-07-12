USA vs Australia Basketball 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Team USA looks to bounce back after a stunning upset as they host Australia for an Olympic warmup exhibition on Monday.

In the US, the game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Australia (and the upcoming Team USA basketball exhibitions, which will all be on NBC Sports Network) online:

USA vs Australia Preview

Things did not go as planned for a stacked Team USA squad against Nigeria, with the African country pulling out a 90-87 win. The American squad entered the matchup 54-2 in exhibition games since professionals started playing in 1992, per ESPN. The US had beat Nigeria 110-66 in their most recent matchup and 156-73 in during the 201 Olympics.

Nigeria made 20 of 42 3s to pull off the upset against the US All-Stars. Nigeria carried seven NBA players on their roster, however, none of them were household names.

“It was an exhibition and at the end of the day it doesn’t mean much in the standings,” said Nigeria coach Mike Brown, who is an assistant with the Golden State Warriors. “But it’s a good win for us. I don’t think any African team has been able to beat USA Basketball.”

As Team USA coach Gregg Popovich pointed out, it’s better it happens now than later in the month in Tokyo.

“In a way I’m kind of glad it happened,” Popovich said. “It means nothing if we don’t learn from it. It could be the most important thing in this tournament for us. To learn lessons from this.”

Team USA now has to figure things out with Australia coming to town — another squad that boasts some NBA talent like Patty Mills, Aron Baynes, Matisse Thybulle and Joe Ingles. The Australian team are hopeful to wrangle a medal in Tokyo this year.

“Unfinished business is in the forefront of all our minds,” Baynes said. “We’re all excited to get out there and chase that gold medal. There’s so much young talent coming through in Australian basketball that we’re excited to incorporate into the Boomers system and hopefully lets us take that next step. When we can mix that and incorporate that team chemistry quickly, that will be key to our success.

“It’s the highest honor for us playing basketball to get to play with our mates who have all grown up together and are second family now. We just want to carry that over and instill it in the young guys.”

Meanwhile, the US team is just looking to find chemistry to go with their wealth of talent.

“None of us have ever played with each other, we’re just trying to figure it out,” Team USA’s Jason Tatum said. “We don’t have three to four weeks. This is good for us, we’ll learn a lot from the film and we’ll regroup.”

Team USA is a 16.5-point favorite for the matchup.