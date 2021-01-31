USA vs Trinidad & Tobago Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The United States Men’s National Team kicks off its 2021 campaign against Trinidad and Tobago Sunday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

USA vs Trinidad & Tobago Preview

U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter and his team are excited to jump back into action, with a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago kicking off what is sure to be a busy year. The United States trained for two weeks at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida in preparation for the match, which Berhalter says his squad relished.

“These last two weeks have been an absolute pleasure,” Berhalter said in a statement, via the Orlando Sentinel. “The hard work and determination demonstrated by the entire group confirms that the player pool is headed in the right direction … As we transition to Orlando, we switch gears and focus on competing as we prepare to face Trinidad and Tobago.”

One player to watch for the Americans is Andrés Perea, who will be making his debut with the U.S. team. He will likely join Sebastian Lletget and Kellyn Acosta in the midfield, and he could be a key cog in the United States’ offensive scoring machine.

On the other side, Trinidad and Tobago have not played since November 2019, when they lost 4-0 to Honduras in the final round of a CONCACAF Nations League match. The Soca Warriors, like the Americans, are ready to get back in action, regardless of the fact they’ll be huge underdogs against a heavily-favored United States team.

“We always knew this was going to be tough, but I think this is exactly what Trinidad and Tobago football needs,” T&T manager Terry Fenwick said.

“I want our players to be taken seriously … We recognize this is not going to be easy. Players we are playing against are all structured organized and have played for the national sides at U-17, U19 level,” Fenwick said, adding: “The main players for the USA now are playing for Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Chelsea–some of the biggest club sides in the world. These guys have got to be taken seriously.”

The United States is 19-3-4 against Trinidad and Tobago all-time, but a 2-1 defeat in October 2017 in the fifth round of the World Cup qualifiers still weighs heavily on the minds of the American players.

“We certainly always are going to have a chip on our shoulder whenever we play Trinidad,” center-back Walker Zimmerman said this week. “We got the chance to rectify that in Gold Cup, and we put on a really strong performance, it was very inspired and passionate. And so I think I expect nothing less from our group of guys on Sunday, I think we’ll be ready, motivated, for many reasons, and it’s always going to be a big game for us moving forward.”