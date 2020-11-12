USA vs Wales Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The U.S. Men’s National Team will see its first action since February when it heads to Craven Cottage in London for an international friendly against Wales.

The match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Wales vs USA Preview

The United States will be going up against a Wales team that will be without manager Ryan Giggs, who has been arrested on assault charges. Assistant coach Robert Page will fill in for Giggs, who is slated to miss all of his team’s November games.

At least they have a healthy Garreth Bale back. Bale is done rehabbing a knee injury he suffered in September, and he’ll lead the attack for a Wales team that most recently won a mid-October Nation’s League matchup against Bulgaria, 1-0. Page said prior to facing the United States that despite being without Giggs, the team shouldn’t look much different.

“Nothing changes. We’re in such a good place at the minute. We’re in a good place with regards to coming into these last two qualifiers. So if it’s not broke, then don’t fix it. There’s momentum going into this camp and it’s important against the United States that we keep that momentum going. We’ve set ourselves up nicely for two tough games, two tough qualifiers,” Page said.

They’ll face a USMNT team that saw the coronavirus prevent play since February, and manager Gregg Berhalter says his team is looking forward to facing such a strong opponent its first game back

“We are looking forward to getting the group together after such a challenging year,” Berhalter said late last month. “Wales is a quality opponent with high-level players, so it’s a good opportunity to test ourselves. We appreciate all the work by the Football Association of Wales and here at U.S. Soccer to provide this opportunity to compete.”

This will be one of the younger lineups the U.S. has rolled out in recent memory. The average age of the U.S. team is under 21 years old, with the likes of phenom Gio Reyna and Chris Richards leading the way. Injury-wise, Christian Pulisic will miss for the United States, so Berhalter and company will have to compensate for his attack.

Reyna says Pulisic’s absence will hurt, but he also thinks a steady and strong attack can help compensate for the loss. “Of course. I’m, we’re gonna miss Christian, obviously. He’s such a good player and he always offers so much for us. It’s unfortunate that he can’t play, but I think for me, it was always just trying to help the team get involved and obviously try to score goals in the system,” Reyna said.