How to Watch USC vs Miami Basketball Online

Warm-weather schools USC and Miami meet in an intriguing 7-10 matchup in the NCAA tourney on Friday.

The game (3:10 p.m. ET) will be televised on TruTV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USC vs Miami online:

USC vs Miami Preview

USC and Miami are set to clash in an Midwest Region first-round game and the matchup is a compelling one with two squads capable of putting on a show.

Isaiah Mobley leads the way for USC. He’s averaging 14.3 points, 8.5 boards, 3.2 assists and 0.9 blocks per game. The Trojans are the No. 22 ranked team in the country and enter the tournament with a 26-7 record. USC is not peaking at the right time, however, having lost three of their last four, including a 69-59 defeat against UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament.

“I think every team in the tournament is pretty good. Miami had a great season in the ACC this year. I’m very familiar with their coaching staff, great guys, great coaches,” USC head coach Andy Enfield said.

USC made a run to the Elite 8 last year before getting bounced by Gonzaga. That experience will prove invaluable this time around, with some key members still remaining from that squad.

“We try to give these guys confidence, build them up. They’ve heard our voices a lot this year. It’s a long season, but this is an exciting time of year. You throw the records out the window. It doesn’t matter what conference you play in,” Enfield said. “The NCAA tournament is about players. They have to go play and and play together and enjoy the moment. I think as a coaching staff that’s what we’ll try to preach to them this week. Build them up and have them as confident as they can when they step on the court on Friday.”

Miami enters the tournament as a 10 seed and with a 23-10 record. The Hurricanes have just three losses since February 5, which came by a combined eight points. Kameron McGusty is the standout for the Hurricanes, putting up 17.6 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

“The biggest thing is for your players to really embrace the atmosphere, not to put a lot of pressure on themselves,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “This is the culmination for them of all the hard work, all the dreams they’ve had and goals they’ve set and when you get to that moment, if you all of a sudden start putting a lot of pressure on yourself, then you’re not going to play nearly as well.”

USC is a slight 2-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 139.5 points.