Utah State vs Boise State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The defending Mountain West champion Boise State Broncos kick off their shortened 2020 campaign hosting the Utah State Aggies Saturday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Utah State vs Boise State online for free:

Utah State vs Boise State Preview

The Aggies will have a new quarterback under center after Jordan Love was taken in the first round by the Green Bay Packers. Jason Shelley, a transfer from Utah, will take the reins, and Jaylen Warren, who had 569 yards and five touchdowns last season, will be the team’s feature back. Shelley didn’t play much in 2019 with Utah, as he backed up Tyler Huntley, but he did start seven games in 2018, and he threw for 860 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Utah State head coach Gary Andersen also has new coordinators on both sides of the ball, as Bodie Reeder will be the new OC, while Stacy Collins and Frank Maile will take over defensive coordinator duties in tag-team fashion after Justin Ena’s departure.

The Aggies may bring the most consistency on defense, which could be a primary reason why Andersen said that he thinks his secondary is one of his team’s secret weapons. “I really like the competitiveness and toughness of our back end,” Andersen said. “We had some issues with kids staying healthy, but they’ve made great progress.”

As for the Broncos, they’ll be led on offense by sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who had 1,879 yards passing, nine touchdowns and six interceptions in seven starts last year. Boise State will also have last season’s Mountain West Freshman of the Year, running back George Holani, returning. Holani rushed for 1,014 and seven touchdowns last year, and he should be a huge contributor again.

“I’m fired up,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “I’m nervous, I’ve got a lot of energy — it feels different. It’s exciting and fun to be back in that game mode and to sit in there and talk with the staff about our plans and what we’re going to have to do once the game actually starts.”

From the sound of things, both head coaches like where they are to start the season, particularly considering they weren’t sure a few months ago if they would get to play at all.

“I believe they do have a solid chemistry right now,” Andersen said about his team. “A lot of that is probably because it’s (the offseason) been cut short for them. They know that their time together with a guarantee of eight games right here — that’s not a guarantee either this year. But they’re really excited about the moment.”