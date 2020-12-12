UVA vs VT Football 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Virginia has won four in a row and looks to expand its winning streak against Virginia Tech on Saturday at Lane Stadium with the Commonwealth Cup up for grabs.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Virginia vs Virginia Tech online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Preview

After winning three of its first four, Virginia Tech has lost four straight, including a 45-10 loss to Clemson last time out. Three turnovers were a major problem in the loss for the Hokies.

“First of all, congratulations to Clemson, they got a fine team. I think that tailback, [Travis] Etienne, and the quarterback [Trevor Lawrence] are the best two they’ve ever had there, at least since I’ve been watching them. Those guys are really, really talented,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said after the loss. “Obviously, our plan was to try and keep our defense off the field and try to hold the ball as long as humanly possible. That didn’t mean going into the game that we wouldn’t try and throw the ball. It just meant we were trying to limit the number of possessions. When you play it like that, you have a chance for it to go a bunch of different ways. I thought that was the best chance for us to win. I still believe that.”

The Hokies are averaging 30.9 points per game and allowing 33.8 points against. This time around, the Virginia Tech players need no extra help getting up for the matchup against Virginia, per defensive tackle — especially considering the Cavaliers won last year’s rivalry matchup 39-30.

“They played harder than we did last year,” Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt said, per . “They wanted to win more than we did last year. When it came down to it, you can look at the statistics of the game, it was pretty matched as far as yards, as far as turnovers, that kind of thing. But ultimately it came down to they had more energy that day and they wanted to win more, and that’s something that’s eaten [at] us the last, whole year.”

Virginia has won four in a row, beating Boston College 43-32 last time out. That was despite allowing 520 passing yards and four touchdowns to BC quarterback Dennis Grosel.

“I think Boston College is a very good football team,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said in his postgame press conference. “I think they’re coached well. They’ve demonstrated that the entire year. And I think their culture is strong I think they’re very competitive. I think it was a great win for our program under very unique circumstances. I’m happy for our team.

“Once the game starts, really nobody cares whatever happened to get to the game,” Mendenhall said. “Once the game starts, it’s about the results. And I think that’s from the players, from the fans and certainly from the media. And, quite frankly, from administration now it looks like. So once you choose to play, and once the game starts, it’s back to normal in terms of outcomes.”

Virginia Tech is a 3-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 62.5 points. Virginia are 5-0 against the spread. The total has gone over in eight of Virginia Tech’s last 12 games.

in their last 5 games.