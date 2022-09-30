UW vs UCLA Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online for Free

Week 5 of the college football season will feature Friday night lights as usual, but this one serves up an especially intriguing matchup in the Pac-12, as No. 15 Washington heads on the road to take on UCLA in a battle of undefeated squads.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Washington vs UCLA streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Washington vs UCLA live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Washington vs UCLA live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Washington vs UCLA live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Washington vs UCLA live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Washington vs UCLA live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Washington vs UCLA Preview

This game is a matchup of teams that have been pleasant surprises so far this season. Washington got an impressive early season win over then number 11 Michigan and State and have won their first four games by a combined 100 points. UCLA did get a scare from South Alabama but has won their other three games comfortably.

The Washington offense has put up huge numbers so far averaging 530.75 yards and 44 points per game.

For the Huskies, Michael Penix Jr. has been the leader on offense putting up some big numbers. Penix has passed 1,388 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception so far this season.

Washington has three receivers with over 250 yards so far this season. Jalen McMillan leads the group with 21 receptions for 367 yards and three touchdowns. Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk have also been effective.

Odunze has 18 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns, while Polk leads the receivers with four touchdowns and 13 receptions for 256 yards. The Huskies rushing attack has been solid as they have two backs with over 150 yards.

Wayne Taulapapa is the teams leading rusher with 307 yards and three touchdowns. Washington’s defense is allowing 19 points per game so far this season.

The defense has done a good job up front of generating a pass rush as they’ve recorded 15 sacks already this season. The unit has also forced seven turnovers so far.

The UCLA offense has been impressive so far this season as they’ve averaged 41.75 points and 508.25 yards per game. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has led the offense with 266.5 total yards per game with 10 total touchdowns and one interception.

The Bruins have rushed for 882 yards as a team this season and have averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Zach Charbonnet has led the way rushing for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Jake Bobo has led the team in receiving with 15 catches 221 yard and a touchdown.

On defense, UCLA has allowed 18 points per game so far. Up front, they have recorded 11 sacks and forced eight turnovers.

These two teams are pretty similar when you look at the numbers. It suggests that this game could be a shootout in Los Angeles.