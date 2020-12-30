How to Watch Vikings Season 6 Part 2 Online for Free

The final 10 episodes of historical fiction drama Vikings are premiering Wednesday, December 30 on Amazon Prime.

New episodes of Vikings Season 6 Part 2 will be exclusively on Amazon Prime until they re-release on History Channel later in 2021.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch new episodes of Vikings right here. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the show.

Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

‘Vikings’ Season 6 Part 2 Preview

In a new twist as part of TV trying to navigate the streaming vs. broadcast waters, the final 10 episodes of Vikings are premiering on Amazon Prime Video before they air on the History Channel later in 2021. The episodes will begin airing on Prime on December 30 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Austria, the streaming service revealed in a press release earlier this winter.

“Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” series creator and writer Michael Hirst said in a statement. “Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them.”

When we last saw the Vikings gang in the first half of season six, there was an epic battle between the Vikings and the Rus for control of Norway. Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) was left for dead by his brother Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) in what will prove to be a “grave” betrayal, according to the press release.

The description for the back half of season six reads, “As we approach the end of our epic saga, the tumultuous conflict between the Rus and Vikings comes to a conclusion with grave consequences. While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before. And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo), is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning.”

Once Vikings concludes its run on Amazon Prime and then History, Hirst is executive producing a sequel series for Netflix called Vikings: Valhalla, which is set 100 years after the original series and will feature some well-known historical figures: Harald Hardrada, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, Leif Erikson, and William the Conqueror. The description of that series teases that these famous men and women “will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe.”

Vikings season six part 2 is out now on Amazon Prime Video.