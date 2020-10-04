Vikings vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Both the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) and the Houston Texans (0-3) could very well be playing for their seasons when the Vikes head to NRG Stadium in Houston Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Texans online:

Vikings vs Texans Preview

Both teams opened their respective campaigns with very difficult schedules. The Vikings have lost to the Packers, the Colts and the Titans, two of which are still undefeated. Houston has played Kansas City, Baltimore and Pittsburgh, and they have been thoroughly outplayed by the class of the conference more than not.

Deshaun Watson and company are 3.5 point favorites in this one, although it won’t be easy. Watson knows that despite a winless start, Minnesota has some standouts on defense, including Yannick Ngakoue and Harrison Smith.

“Ngakoue is just a guy that’s very athletic, very productive,” Watson said this week. “He was very productive down in Jacksonville. He’s doing the same things that he was doing down in Jacksonville, but at another level with Minnesota. He’s a factor, so you’ve got to make sure you pay attention to him and try to get as much attention toward him as possible because he can wreck a game for sure.”

As for the Vikings, quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn’t exactly gotten off to a hot start, either. Minnesota has scored an average of 25 points a game on offense, but their defense hasn’t been the stingy unit we’re used to seeing from Mike Zimmer. Still, they’re plugging forward as a team.

“You just get to work,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said this week. “This isn’t the first time anybody on this team has faced adversity, so you just go right back to work, keep your head down and embrace the grind.”

The key matchup in this game will be Vikings running back Dalvin Cook going up against what is currently the worst rushing defense in football. Houston is giving up 188.3 yards a game on the ground, and Cook has 294 yards rushing and four touchdowns through three games. If he has a big day and shreds this defense while keeping Watson and the offense off the field, it could be a long day — and a long season — for the Texans.