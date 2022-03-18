How to Watch Villanova vs Delaware Game for Free

Villanova looks to avoid another major No. 2 seed versus No. 15 seed upset when facing Delaware on Friday in the NCAA tournament.

The game (2:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Villanova vs Delaware online:

Villanova vs Delaware Preview

Villanova (26-7) received its warning Thursday night when St. Peter’s stunned Kentucky in another No. 2 seed-No. 15 seed matchup.

The Delaware Blue Hens (22-12) comes into the Big Dance rested after winning the Colonial Athletic Association tournament title on March 8. The Villanova Wildcats came shy of the Big East Conference tournament title in a 54-48 loss to Creighton on March 12.

Villanova has a tough defense, allowing 63.1 points per game for 26th in the country. The Wildcats also score 72.6 points per night. Delaware allows 69.9 points per night and scores 73.8 points per contest.

Villanova Leaders

Villanova has one of the most experience college players in fifth-year star Collin Gillespie, who leads the team in scoring with 15.9 points per game. Gillespie averages 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per night.

Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats in rebounding with 6.3 boards per game. Dixon also averages 9.1 points and 1.4 assists per game.

Delaware Leaders

Jameer Nelson leads the Blue Hens in scoring with 13.7 points per game. Nelson also averages five rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Dylan Painter leads the team in rebounding with 4.1 boards per game. Painter also averages 11.9 points, 1.8 assists, and a block per game.