Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Real Madrid and Villarreal will clash in a top four La Liga showdown this Saturday.

In the United States, the match (10:15 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Villarreal vs Real Madrid online for free:

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Preview

A good deal is at stake for both teams in this one. The Yellow Submarine could finish in first place with a win here, while Real Madrid, who are currently in fourth, could slide into second place with a victory. Real Madrid will be playing without key defender Sergio Ramos, however, and Raphael Varane is also in doubt after injuring his shoulder, leaving Madrid far more short-handed than they’d like to be.

Despite going up against a depleted Los Blancos squad, Villarreal manager Unai Emery is expecting Zinedine Zidane and company to still be firing on all cylinders.

“They won’t be more vulnerable,” Emery said about Madrid. “To climb the table they need to win, and four days later play Inter in another important game. The Real Madrid that plays us and Inter will be the best possible. There will be forced changes due to injury or COVID, but it will still be the best Real Madrid. And when all of their starting eleven plays at 100% for 90 minutes it’s very difficult to beat them.”

Villarreal has won four straight, and five of its last six, getting a 3-1 win over Getafe just before the international break. Real Madrid beat both Barcelona and Huesca in October, but lost to Valencia, 4-1, just prior to the international break. When he spoke with the media before the match Friday, Zidane spoke about his depleted squad, and he expressed dissatisfaction with the league’s busy schedule.

“What I can say because I see it, is that the calendar is too much. I think about the players’ health. With all the games we have, they never stop. I’m worried. When any player gets injured, it is bad news,” Zidane said. “We know Sergio won’t be here. We want him to get well soon, the others are here and we’re thinking about the game. When you see your players get injured, it is the worst news for a coach.”

Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer will be leading the way for the Yellow Submarine, and they should see some opportunities with Ramos out. Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for each team:

Villarreal Predicted Lineup: Sergio Asenjo (GK); Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros, Vicente Iborra; Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Moi Gomez

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Martin Odegaard, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.