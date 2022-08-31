How to Watch Wake Forest vs VMI Football Without Cable

Boasting their first preseason Top-25 ranking since 2008, No. 22 Wake Forest opens its 2022 college football campaign against VMI on Thursday night.

VMI vs Wake Forest Preview

Wake Forest had high expectations coming into this season after making it to the ACC Championship Game last season but the team got some bad injury news two weeks ago. The news was that starting quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely to undergo treatment for a non-football-related medical condition.

Last season Hartman passed for 4,228 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Head coach Dave Clawson said the team is optimistic they’ll get Hartman back this season but in the meantime, junior Mitch Griffis will be the starter.

Griffis has attempted just 15 passes during his time at Wake Forest. The good news for the Demon Deacons is they bring a lot back from last season on offense.

Wake Forest has four starting offensive linemen back this season. The team also has two of their top receivers back in A.T. Perry and Taylor Morin. In the backfield, Wake will have a committee approach with Justice Ellison and Christian Turner, who both gained over 500 yards last season.

On defense Wake has a lot of questions after struggling on that side of the ball last season. The Deacons do bring back defensive end Rondell Bothroyd and linebackers Ryan Smenda Jr. and Chase Jones.

The secondary has a chance to be good despite being inexperienced. Corners Gavin Holmes and Caelen Carson are both highly thought of and they do have experience at safety with Malik Mustapha and Nick Andersen.

On the other side, VMI is coming off a 6-5 season which gave the school its first back-to-back winning season since 1962. On offense, the Keydets have their three best rushers back from last season in Korey Bridy, Rashad Raymond, and Hunter Rice.

VMI also has starting quarterback Seth Morgan and receivers Leroy Thomas and Max Brimigion back. On defense, the Keydets bring back SoCon Defensive Player of the Year Stone Snyder at linebacker.

Snyder had 120 tackles last season with 11 tackles for loss and four sacks. However, the Keydets really struggled to stop the run last season as they gave up 233 yards per game.

VMI also brings some experience back in the secondary with senior Ajareek Malry and junior Alex Oliver who both had two interceptions last season. This game should be a good opportunity for Wake Forest to get some much-needed experience for Griffis at quarterback.