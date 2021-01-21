How to Watch ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot Online Without Cable

Jared Padalecki wrapped his long-running CW show Supernatural last spring… and now he’s back in a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot simply called Walker, premiering Thursday, January 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Walker online for free:

‘Walker’ Preview

Walker | Moving On | Season Trailer | The CWWalker premieres Thursday, January 21. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: http://go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About Walker: Jared Padalecki is Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home.… 2020-12-16T18:00:12Z

This reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger, the Chuck Norris-starring adventure drama that ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001, stars Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki as the titular lawman, Cordell Walker. The CW’s press release describes Walker as “a widower and father with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.”

The release continues:

Walker will attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son, August (Kale Culley), and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter, Stella (Violet Brinson), and navigate changes with the rest of the family. His ADA brother, William “Liam” (Keegan Allen) returned home from New York and stepped in during Walker’s absence, making it all the more difficult for Walker to resume his place in the family. The perceptive matriarch of the Walker clan, Abeline (Molly Hagan) doesn’t hesitate to speak her mind to keep everyone in line, and their traditional rancher father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) isn’t much for long-winded, sentimental prattling, but voices his opinion when it counts most. At work, Walker’s former colleague, Larry James, is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell) and both men need time to adjust to their new dynamic. Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner, Micki Ramirez (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan. She knows there’s a lot at stake for her in this new job and is quick to school Walker on curbing his maverick ways. Walker’s not Micki’s only distraction, as her relationship with an old friend, Trey (Jeff Pierre) becomes more serious. The series closely follows Walker as he tries to balance all the new details in his old life while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s (Genevieve Padalecki) death.

Yes, the actress playing Walker’s deceased wife is Padalecki’s real-life wife, Genevieve. The two of them met on the set of Supernatural when Genevieve Cortese was cast in a recurring role. They married in 2010 and have three children.

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.