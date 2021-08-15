How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Premiere Online Free

On the air for over a decade, “The Walking Dead” is back for its 11th and final season.

While Season 11 won’t debut on the regular AMC TV channel until next week, the premiere will be available on AMC+ starting Sunday, August 15 on AMC+.

Here’s how you can watch:

The final season of “The Walking Dead” promises to be a real doozy. In the season 11 premiere episode, titled “Acheron: Part I,” “Daryl (Norman Reedus) leads a mission team to scavenge the military base he discovered; Maggie (Lauren Cohan) tells her story, prompting a new mission for survival that only Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) can lead; Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his group go through assessment by the Commonwealth’s paramilitary police.”

In an interview with Decider, showrunner Angela Kang teased that Daryl in particular will be pushed to the brink in the final season.

“We felt like there was a chance to tell a story about Daryl, this person who has lived through so much, and survived abuse, and fallen in with hard people before, and been perceived that way… What happens when he has to use those dark elements of the past to help him do something for the people that he loves and cares about so deeply now? And so, that felt like, from a character standpoint, a good place to push Daryl into very uncomfortable territory for him, as we’re in that final set of episodes for the season, and the series,” said Kang.

The final season will be divided into three eight-episode chunks. The first eight will air between August and October 2021 and the second two sets of eight episodes will air in 2022. Kang told Decider that each set of eight episodes will have a distinct arc building to something bigger.

“There are some mini-arcs that build up to something bigger. Doing 24 episodes, it’s a huge undertaking. So it’s also probably a huge undertaking to watch, but hopefully, it’ll be an entertaining journey. We, as the writers, think the show has always kind of been like every eight episodes, we kind of go into a new cycle of story, while some stories are carrying and building across time. So that’s very much a version of the structure we have here, where you will follow an arc for a while, but another arc is rising under it. And then things crash into each other. There’s a variety of arcs that are much longer versus shorter, or sometimes even very, very self-contained,” said Kang.

Laila Robins, Josh Hamilton, Margot Bingham, and Michael James Shaw have all been added as series regulars. They join other cast members Cohan, Reedus, Morgan, McDermitt, Melissa McBride, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, and Eleanor Matsuura.

In addition to “The Walking Dead” taking its final bow, “Fear the Walking Dead” returns for its seventh season and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” returns for its second season in October 2021.

“The Walking Dead’s” final season starts Sunday, August 15 on AMC+, then begins airing a week later, on August 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.