Warriors vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Golden State Warriors are looking for a better result after a miserable opener, but it won’t be easy as they head to Milwaukee to take on two-time defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Christmas Day showdown.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC, while the other NBA Christmas games will be on either ESPN or ABC.

Warriors vs Bucks Preview

Both the Bucks and Warriors are 0-1 entering their Christmas Day showdown, but they arrived there in very different ways.

The Warriors — sans championship pillars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — fell 125-99 to the Brooklyn Nets in a game that was never in question. Nets stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant did the majority of damage gainst the Warriors, accounting for 48 points.

“I probably deserve this, given that I was coaching a team like that for five years,” Warriors coach Stever Kerr said after the loss. “So, it’s probably about time I have to face this, where you’ve got all these weapons, all these players who can hurt you. Obviously Kevin and Kyrie, but so many of their support players are capable of having huge nights.

The only thing you can do is try to lock in on your keys and take away the easy stuff: not give them transition buckets where they get behind the play, where you’re just giving up something without even a fight. You’ve got to be ready to battle every possession and make things difficult.”

The Bucks rallied in the fourth quarter against the Celtics, but were unable to pick up the win, falling 122-121 after Jayson Tatum banked in a late 3-pointer.

“I think aside from the ball going in the basket, I’m not sure we could have defended Tatum much better than we did,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I thought Giannis did a great job individually, great contest. Credit to Tatum, he banked in a 3 at the end of the clock.”

On top of that, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a free throw with 0.4 seconds left that would have tied the game and forced overtime.

“Obviously, there’s a bit of a weight on your shoulder because you know if you miss, that’s it for your team,” said Antetokounmpo. “I’m a winner. I want to do whatever it takes for my team to win. But you learn from every situation that basketball puts you in.”

Antetokounmpo did the heavy lifting, scoring 35 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. However, he also turned the ball over seven times — just two fewer times than the rest of his team.

The Bucks are 9.5-point favorites for the showdown, with the total set at 232 points.