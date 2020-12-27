How to Watch Warriors vs Bulls Without Cable

The Golden State Warriors (0-2) and the Chicago Bulls (0-2) will clash Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.

Warriors vs Bulls Preview

Golden State is coming off a 138-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. Steph Curry had a team-high 19 points and center James Wiseman added 18 in the loss. The Warriors shot just 34 percent from the floor and 22 percent from downtown in the lopsided defeat that left the former powerhouse of a team flailing in the wind and searching for answers.

“It was kind of just scattered and disorganized,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “I’m disappointed in that and need to take the blame for that.”

Golden State has played the Nets and the Bucks, and they’ve got beaten by 25+ points each time. “Our group’s collective IQ has to get a lot better,” Curry said. “We played two teams with championship aspirations. We understand that’s the level we need to get to and we are nowhere near that level. We need to win immediately.”

“We didn’t expect it to be this rough early, but we knew it was going to be a long process,” Curry added.

As for the Bulls, they’re coming off a 125-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring, and he did so again in the loss to the Pacers, netting a team-high 17 points. LaVine was one of five Bulls to score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough, as Chicago fell behind early and never mounted any kind of comeback or push. Head coach Billy Donovan said after the game that his group of young players must learn to grow and play together a bit better.

“I’ve said this before: They’ve got to do this together. They’ve got to fight together, do it together. We’re probably, on most nights, not going to be the most athletic or the most talented or the most experienced, but we can be a team — we have control over it — that can have a lot more fight in ourselves there. I came out on the court one time because I saw them come out of the huddle, and they just all looked totally dejected. The bottom line is, this is professional basketball. You’ve got to be able to respond and deal with adversity. I think, for anybody at this level, if you can’t handle that, it’s hard to be a great, great player at this level,” Donovan said.

Both teams enter this game beloved franchises in need of a reboot and recharge, so the winner here can possibly gain a little momentum.