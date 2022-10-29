Warriors vs Hornets Live Stream: How to Watch Online

That was fast, we are heading toward the end of the second week of the NBA season. One of the games on the docket to wind down the second week is the Golden State Warriors on the road at the Charlotte Hornets.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area (in Warriors market) and Bally Sports Southeast (in Hornets market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southeast.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Hornets, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southeast (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Warriors vs Hornets live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Warriors vs Hornets live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Warriors vs Hornets live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

NBA League Pass, which lets you watch every out-of-market NBA game, is available as a separate add-on to FuboTV’s main package, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Warriors vs Hornets live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Warriors vs Hornets live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch the Warriors vs Hornets live on the NBA app or NBA website

Warriors vs Hornets Preview

This game always serves as a homecoming for superstar Stephen Curry as his dad played for the Charlotte Hornets while Steph was growing up. It’s no secret that Hornets fans are hopeful that one day Curry will return home, but for now, Curry is still a Warrior and a reigning champion at that.

The Warriors will make the cross-country trip for this game, but will have an off night on Friday after handling the Miami Heat 123-110 on Thursday night. The Hornets on the other hand will be coming home after a game in Orlando on Friday night.

The injury report is pretty clean for Golden State as they’ll just be without Andre Iguodala and Donte Divincenzo. The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin for sure, Terry Rozier was listed as day-to-day before Friday’s game.

Steph Curry has gotten off to a hot start this season as he’s eighth in the NBA in scoring at 30.8 points per game. Curry is also shooting a blistering 45.8% from three-point range.

Andrew Wiggins has been second on the team in scoring so far at 20.2 points per game and he also leads the team in rebounds with 7.0 per game. Jordan Poole has also been solid with 14.2 points and 6.0 assists per game.

Klay Thompson has gotten off to a slow start this season averaging just 12.6 points on 31% shooting from three. It’s still early in the season, but if that continues it could be a problem for the Warriors.

The Hornets have done a nice job spreading out their scoring early in the season with the absence of Ball. Gordon Hayward has led the way with 19.8 points per game, but the team also has six other players that are averaging at least 11 points per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 17.3 points and PJ Washington has chipped in 14.0 points per game so far. The team has gotten a couple of nice surprises in Dennis Smith Jr. and Nick Richards as well.

Smith has averaged 13.5 points and a team leading 6.2 assists per game so far and Richards has averaged 13.0 points and a team leading 7.8 rebounds per game.

One stat to watch in this game will be three-point defense, through four games the Hornets have held to just 28.1% shooting from three.