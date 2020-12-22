Warriors vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Golden State Warriors will kick off their season visiting the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Nets online for free:

Warriors vs Nets Preview

This will be Kevin Durant’s first major game since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, and he’ll be facing his former team in Golden State in his return. You couldn’t script a better potential comeback story, but don’t tell Durant that.

“There’s no narrative at all. It’s just a regular basketball game,” Durant said on his podcast last week. “I don’t care too much about that drama that comes with that former team (and) all that stuff. I’ve been through that with OKC, so I’m not trying to do that with Golden State. I love everybody there. It’s just another game.”

OK — but isn’t he exited to return to the court after a year and a half?

“Yeah that part — I’m excited about playing,” Durant said. “To play some familiar faces is definitely going to be cool that first go-around. Being away from the game for so long, I’m looking forward to it.”

Nets head coach Steve Nash is in his first season leading the team, and he’ll have some unique challenges facing him in his first year at the helm. “I’ve been proud of the way they’ve competed defensively, lot of good things, but a long way to go, as you’d expect. What’ve we had, 10, 11 practices?” Nash rhetorically asked when speaking with the media prior to the season. “That’s something that’s going to be a journey defensively all season to continue to climb and be the best defensive team we can be.”

As for the Warriors, they’re dealing with the same issues every other team is, as well as an injured superstar.

“We are in the same boat as a lot of people out there,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “Everything is strange for everybody. We’re lucky to be working, and we recognize that. So we are embracing our circumstances rather than lamenting them.”

Draymond Green has been ruled for the Warriors in this one, as he is dealing with a right foot strain. It’s something Kerr and company should be prepared for, however.

“To go through camp, the first week, without our leader was difficult,” Kerr said this week. “He made his presence felt immediately with advice in the film session, and then, you know, advice on the floor and a whole lot of trash-talking too, so the energy level skyrocketed.”