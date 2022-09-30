Warriors vs Wizards Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in NBA Preseason action on Friday, September 30.

The game (6 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV (nationally) and NBC Sports Washington (in the Wizards market), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Warriors vs Wizards streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels.

Once you're signed up for the Prime NBA TV Channel, you can watch the Warriors vs Wizards live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV's, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Washington (local markets), NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Warriors vs Wizards live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." NBC Sports Washington (local markets) and NBA TV are included in "Choice" and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Warriors vs Wizards live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" plus "Sports Extra" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Warriors vs Wizards live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Warriors vs Wizards Preseason 2022 Preview

The Golden State Warriors return to the court on Friday in Japan for the first time since hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy in July. Golden State faces the Washington Wizards to tip-off the preseason in Japan, which provides a unique opportunity for Warriors star guard Steph Curry and company.

“Anytime you can go outside of the U.S., go internationally and come to Japan and enjoy the way that the game has grown here, all the demands and stuff become a great experience that you remember,” Curry said via Forbes. “You just have to have that perspective. It’s fun, you just enjoy every minute of it, and we’re blessed to have the opportunity to come here and play basketball.”

yoongi and steph curry interactions was not what i thought was going to happen this week… pic.twitter.com/crSEQFtDrm — hourly yoongi (@hourIysuga) September 29, 2022

On the court the Warriors look to prove that they dynasty is back. The Warriors were the dominant team of the mid and late 2010s but injuries derailed the franchise for a couple of seasons before this year’s title run. The big three of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are all back healthy. With that said, it’s the beginning of the beginning for the Warriors.

“It’s early in training camp, so I’m not feeling too much pressure for the players to be in regular season shape,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said via Forbes. “So we’re looking at this as an extension of training camp and an opportunity to get our work in, but also really enjoy our time here in Japan.”

For Washington, it’s a homecoming for Wizards player Rui Hachimura, who is from Japan.

“It’s been amazing,” Hachimura said about his return via Forbes. “I get to show my country to my teammates, you know? How it’s a different culture, like different people, great food, all kinds of stuff, to show where I grew up to my teammates, the players, the staff, and all the people. So it’s a great thing.”

Hachimura and company look to bounce back from a 35-47 season in 2021-2022. The Wizards finished 12th in the Eastern Conference, missing the playoffs. Washington will debut rookie lottery pick Johnny Davis, who played in the NBA Summer League.

“He got back into the lab and got healthy. He struggled a little bit at the Summer League with some back stuff. When the players got together in L.A., I think everybody saw what we saw all season from him as a player in college,” Wizards president Tommy Sheppard said via NBC Sports Washington.