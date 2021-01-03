Washington vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Despite boasting just a 6-9 record, Washington can clinch the NFC East and their first playoff berth since 2015 on Sunday against the Eagles in a high-stakes matchup.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Washington online for free:

Eagles vs Washington Preview

Despite a fairly tumultuous season, the Washington Football Team can punch their postseason ticket with a win against the Eagles on Sunday. Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said he is playing with “house money” as his first regular season with the franchise comes to an end.

“Why would I look at it as a blown opportunity?” he told reporters. “Nobody expected us to have this opportunity.

“This, to me, is house money. That’s the way I’m going to look at it. I want our guys to understand we came a long way. We did. Despite everything that happened in 2020, this football team has come a long way.”

Washington has been dealing with quarterback drama this week, releasing 2019 first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Haskins had been starting with veteran quarterback Alex Smith injured but has caused drama both on and off the field. WFT dropped both games with Haskins starting, and he was yanked after a 20-13 loss to the Panthers last week.

“I made the decision,” Rivera said Wednesday, per the Washington Post. “I informed the owner of my decision. He was supportive, and it was just something I felt we had to do. It was something I felt was in the best interest of both parties.”

Smith, the front-runner for Comeback Player of the Year, is on track to play on Sunday after missing time with a strained calf. Smith is 4-1 as the starter this season.

“We all depend on each other,” Smith said. “Obviously, the quarterback touching the ball every play carries a lot of responsibility. A lot of people depend on you to go out there and make good decisions and be accurate with the football. That’s not something that I take lightly at all. For me, it’s a great responsibility and a great challenge.”

The Eagles enter their season finale 4-10-1 and are resting multiple players against Washington. Defensive end Derek Barnett (calf), linebacker Shaun Bradley (neck), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (neck), tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (ankle), left tackle Jordan Mailata (concussion), linebacker Duke Riley (biceps), tight end Richard Rodgers (ankle) and running back Miles Sanders (knee) are all out.

“I believe that we’re a great football team,” Sanders said. “We just have to play smarter and that’s all around, pre-snap penalties, situational penalties, everything. But I do believe this is a great team and I do believe better days are coming.”

Washington is a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 44 points.