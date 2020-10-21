CMT Awards 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 2020 CMT Music Awards are airing live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 CMT Awards online for free:

2020 CMT Music Awards Preview

Kane Brown on Writing Music & Living that Zoom Life 😎 Off the Road | CMTIn a year full of ups and downs, #CMTawards host Kane Brown is looking at the positives of this year at home with his family. In this episode of “Off the Road,” get an exclusive insider look at his Zoom writing sessions, the filming of his “Worship You” video, at-home tattoos, and his journey to… 2020-10-15T22:00:11Z

Hosted by Kane Brown, Sarah Hyland, and Little Big Town, the 2020 CMT Music Awards are airing live Wednesday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, POP, and TV Land.

“From our first conversations about this year’s show, we knew we wanted multiple hosts who reflected both our artists and our audience,” said CMT show producers. “Kane and Sarah are young stars on momentous career rolls: Sarah is an award-winning, sought-after Hollywood actor who’s been a familiar face to millions of TV households for over 10 years; and Kane is a self-made success story who has skyrocketed to country music fame by crossing musical genres and delivering history-making hits. We’re thrilled to welcome them both to their first-time hosting duties at the CMT Music Awards.”

CMT producers continue: “And in true 2020 fashion, where just about anything can happen, we have a big surprise up our collective sleeves, and look forward to announcing our final two hosts to add to this luminous line-up.”

Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, & LOCASH on Hot 20 Countdown for October 12th 🤩 CMTThis weekend on Hot 20: Catch up with #CMTawards nominee’s Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay and LOCASH before the big show airing Wednesday, October 21 on #CMT! 🏆 #CMTHot20 SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: https://bit.ly/2EUv0Nc For updates on all things country, follow CMT! CMT News & More: http://www.cmt.com CMT on FB: https://www.facebook.com/cmt… 2020-10-14T15:00:06Z

Shared Kane Brown: “The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate. I have so many great memories of the show-from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage. I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year.”

Added Sarah Hyland: “I’m so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year! Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them we would never be able to do what we love. I can’t wait to see what happens at this year’s show and who the fans vote for. Congratulations to all the nominees!”

As previously announced, Brown along with fellow hitmakers Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris will take the stage at this year’s “2020 CMT Music Awards,” alongside country music’s biggest breakout artists Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning on the Ram Side Stage, all bringing Nashville’s one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through epic outdoor performances in and around Music City.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards air live Wednesday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

