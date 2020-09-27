How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell All Part 1 Online

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 “Couples Tell All” special airs Sunday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for tonight’s episode, titled ”Tell All Part 1,” reads, “In Part 1 of the Tell All, our couples reunite from their own homes. Angela and Michael struggle with trust issues. Elizabeth’s family questions Andrei’s integrity. Colt clashes with both of his exes. Asuelu’s coronavirus habits are questioned.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Season 5 Tell All is the Longest Special in 90 Day History & Features Plenty of Drama, Tears, Fights & Scandals

Anything could happen! The #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After three part tell all kicks off Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/oGMwHDd9Wz — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 25, 2020

Although this is NOT the first three-part Tell All special featured in franchise history, it definitely will be the longest. Although the Happily Ever After Season 5 Tell All was filmed remotely from home due to concerns over the COVID-19 global pandemic, it still features plenty of drama, tears, fights and nonsense.

In the clip above, each of the couples (minus Paul and Karine) sit down in their own homes to discuss the most recent season, unpack all the drama, and share updates on their relationships today. Jess and Larissa spare no time in ganging up on Colt and his mother Debbie, while Angela confronts her husband about the strip club incident during their bachelor party in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Syngin and Tania are still having issues regarding their future, Elizabeth’s family continue to drill Andrei about his past and accuse him of taking advantage of Libby’s father Chuck, and Kalani and Asuelu give fans an update on their marriage today (Asuelu’s sister Tammy also makes another appearance!), so fans have plenty to look forward to during the first half of the Tell All special.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Part 2 of the Tell All airs next Sunday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Part 3 on Monday, October 5 at the same time. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

