How to Watch American Gods Season 3 Online Without Cable

The popular sci-fi/fantasy show American Gods, based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name, returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here’s how to watch American Gods Season 3 streaming online:

‘American Gods’ Season 3 Preview

American Gods | Season 3 Official Trailer | STARZDestiny waits for no god. American Gods Season 3 premieres January 10 on STARZ. Catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 now on the STARZ App. #AmericanGods Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel for more American Gods: http://bit.ly/1kalhP0 Get your free trial of the STARZ app: http://starz.tv/WatchSTARZYT Connect with American Gods online: http://starz.com/series/americangods Follow American… 2020-12-03T18:01:31Z

This epic sci-fi/fantasy show returns for its third season on January 10. The description for the season reads, “American Gods is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he’s also…Shadow’s father.

“In season three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. But he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you’re going to be.”

The season premiere, airing January 10, is called “A Winter’s Tale” and its description promises, “After months apart, Wednesday reappears in Shadow’s life, resolved to drag him back into his divine war effort. A meeting with the god Wisakedjak leaves Shadow with a prophecy about his destiny — a destiny that seems determined to bring him to the idyllic, snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin.”

Then on January 17 comes episode two, called “Serious Moonlight,” whose description reads, “Shadow explores his oddly welcoming new town before heading to Chicago for a gathering of the Old Gods on Koliada, an ancient Slavic festival. At the Koliada, Wednesday reconnects with his oldest friend, and Salim mourns the unexpected end of his relationship with The Jinn. Shadow returns to Lakeside to find the town rocked by the disappearance of a teenage girl — and discover that he himself is a suspect.”

Then on January 24 comes “Ashes and Demons,” whose description teases, “As the search for the missing girl continues, Shadow dreams of Bilquis, a hint that she too may be in danger. Wednesday discovers the whereabouts of his old love, the Greek goddess

Demeter, and resolves to free her from the grip of an unscrupulous antagonist. Meanwhile, an

impatient Laura is forced to confront her troubled past in purgatory.”

American Gods airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

