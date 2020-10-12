Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Live Stream: Watch Supreme Court Hearing Online

Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court begins today, October 12. The first day of the hearing will likely consist mostly of opening statements from Barrett and the Senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Eastern.

Watch Amy Coney Barrett’s Hearing Online with the Live Stream Videos Below

Here’s a roundup of your live streaming options for today. The first is from C-SPAN.

Confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Day 1)Senate Judiciary Committee Confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett (day 1) – LIVE at 9am ET on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio & online at https://www.c-span.org/video/?476315-1/supreme-court-nominee-amy-coney-barrett-confirmation-hearing-day1 2020-10-08T13:14:03Z

And here is a stream from The Washington Post. Although the hearing begins at 9 a.m. Eastern, the stream below starts at 8 a.m. Eastern with coverage.

LIVE Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. ET | First day of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearingThe Senate Judiciary Committee will begin hearing testimony on Oct. 12 as part of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation. At the end of days of questioning, the committee will hold a vote on President Trump’s nominee. The Post’s Libby Casey will anchor live, uninterrupted coverage and be joined by reporters Emma Brown, Aaron… 2020-10-09T15:55:27Z

Next is a stream from NBC News, which will also start a bit before the actual hearing begins.

Live: Amy Coney Barrett Senate Confirmation Hearings | NBC NewsWatch live coverage of the Senate confirmation hearings of Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News is a leading source of global news and information. Here you will find clips from NBC Nightly News, Meet The Press, and original digital videos.… 2020-10-07T04:03:41Z

Live streams will also air Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week as the confirmation hearing continues.

Barrett released her opening statement for the confirmation hearing on Sunday.

#NEW: Pres. Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett releases her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of the first day of her confirmation hearings. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/ZOmMWwSWVg — Emily Finn (@EmilyRoseFinn) October 11, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett Hearing Schedule

The hearing is scheduled to run Monday through Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern each day, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s schedule. Days beyond that have not yet been added to the calendar.

Today’s hearing will start with opening statements from Graham, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and each of the other 20 senators, Fox News reported. Each senator will be able to speak for 10 minutes each during their opening statements.

Lindsey Graham, Senate Judiciary Chairman, is presiding over the hearing. Each Senator on the committee can either attend in person or virtually.

Following these statements, Senator Todd Young and Senator Michael Braun will speak for about five minutes each about Barrett’s qualifications. Next, former Notre Dame Law School professor Patricia O’Hara will also speak.

Barrett will then speak with her own opening remarks. This will likely be the extent of the first day’s hearing.

The main questions will begin on Tuesday and continue at least through Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 15, ABC 8 reported. Expect questions to focus on topics like abortion and Roe v. Wade, her views on women’s rights, gun rights and the Second Amendment, and her views on health care. Each Senator will have 30 minutes to ask questions on Tuesday, followed by 20 minutes to ask questions on October 14. Then if needed, they’ll have 10 minutes each after that, Fox News reported.

The last day, Thursday, will consist of testimony from outside witnesses, MarketWatch reported.

Graham has said that he hopes Barrett’s nomination will be approved by the last week of October, with a Senate vote taking place on the floor that last week before the election, ABC 8 reported.

Here are the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who are expected to take part in the confirmation hearing, whether in person or virtually:

Republicans:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) — Chairman

Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa)

Sen. Michael S. Lee (Utah)

Sen. Ben Sasse (Nebraska)

Sen. Thom Tillis (North Carolina)

Sen. Mike Crapo (Idaho)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee)

Sen. John Cornyn (Texas)

Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas)

Sen. Joshua D. Hawley (Missouri)

Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa)

Sen. John Kennedy (Louisiana)

Democrats:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (California) — Ranking Member

Sen. Patrick Leahy (Vermont)

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (Rhode Island)

Sen. Chris Coons (Delaware)

Sen. Mazie Hirono (Hawaii)

Sen. Kamala Harris (California)

Sen. Dick Durbin (Illinois)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota)

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut)

Sen. Cory Booker (New Jersey)

Those attending in person will have PPE available to them along with sanitary stations, Fox News reported. But all senators can attend virtually if they preferred.

Democrat @SenBlumenthal says he plans to attend next week's Senate Judiciary hearings in person. Blumenthal added: "I will be insisting that every Senator and staff be tested twice before they enter that room and I'm hopeful that my colleagues will wear masks as well" — Kelly Phares (@kellyfphares) October 6, 2020

Sen. Blumenthal said he will insist that every Senator and staff member be tested twice before entering the room. The hearing is also being held in a larger room to allow for social distancing.

