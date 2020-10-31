Where to Watch Hall vs Silva Fight in US

One of the greatest martial artists of all time could be making his last walk to the octagon on Saturday as future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva faces Uriah Hall in the main event on UFC Fight Night.

There’s no doubt Anderson “The Spider” Silva will go down as one of the greats in MMA. He was the middleweight champion from October 2006 to July 2013, defending his title successfully a whopping 10 times. Silva racked up a 17-fight win streak, taking down names like Rich Franklin, Dan Henderson, Forrest Griffin, Chael Sonnen and Vitor Belfort along the way.

But Silva hasn’t been winning the fight against Father Time, losing six of his last seven, with one no-contest since 2013. His latest loss came in May of last year, when he was knocked out in the first round by Jared Cannonier. The scrap against Uriah Hall is expected to be Silva’s last and he hopes to go out on a high note. The rest of the sport does too.

“This is the last fight,” Silva told MMA Junkie this week. “For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC.”

While Silva says its his last fight, a win could have the 45-year-old thinking about a final send off. But he’ll have to get through Hall first, who is no cupcake. Hall, a UFC veteran himself, has won his last two fights — albeit Antonio Carlos Jr. and Bevon Lewis are not fighters of Silva’s class. But Hall has real knockout power, with 11 of his 15 wins coming by KO.

“Anderson isn’t ranked right now, but as much as it’s a great opportunity because he has a name, it will establish me,” Hall said. “But for me, it’s a personal thing to go against one of the best.”

Lightweight: Chris Gruetzemacher (+305) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-400)

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez (-400) vs. Victor Rodriguez (+310)

Middleweight: Sean Strickland (-345) vs. Jack Marshman (+270)

Welterweight: Cole Williams (+120) vs. Jason Witt (-143)

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (-323) vs. Justin Ledet (+255)

Women’s Bantamweight: Cortney Casey (-239) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+195)

Bantamweight: Miles Johns (-154) vs. Kevin Natividad (+130)

Middleweight: Uriah Hall (-223) vs. Anderson Silva (+180)

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell (-152) vs. Andre Fili (+125)

Heavyweight: Maurice Greene (+250) vs. Greg Hardy (-323)

Middleweight: Kevin Holland (-625) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (+450)

Lightweight: Bobby Green (-313) vs. Thiago Moises (+250)