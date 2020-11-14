Where to Watch Georgia State vs Appalachian State Football

The Georgia State Panthers (3-3) will head to Kidd Brewer Stadium to face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-1) Saturday.

Georgia State vs Appalachian State Preview

App State has won four in a row, averaging 41.5 points in its last four games. Quarterback Zac Thomas has been playing well, throwing for 1,139 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Junior running back Daetrich Harrington has also been a heavy contributor, rushing for 595 yards on 106 carries (that’s 5.6 yards per carry), and he leads the Sun Belt in rushing touchdowns with seven.

Georgia State has a formidable back of its own in Destin Coates, who has been a beast on the ground, averaging over 107 yards a game while amassing five touchdowns in his five starts. His 107+ yards per game leads the conference, and App State head coach Shawn Clark said this week he’s not going to take the Panthers — particularly this offense — lightly.

“They are lights-out on offense,” Clark said about the Panthers this week. “They’re averaging more than 36 points per game, and they do it in a variety of ways. The quarterback is special, they have two great receivers in (Sam) Pinckney and (Cornelius McCoy) from Florida, so they’re very explosive. They can score points, and we have to do a great job of keeping things in front of us, and our offense, we have to keep the ball away from them. We have to run the football, and when the time presents itself, to throw the ball downfield. It’s going to be a battle.”

Georgia State is coming off a 52-34 win over LA-Monroe, but they were blanked by No. 15 Coastal, 51-0 the week before, and they’ll face a similar test this week against a tough Mountaineers defense that’s giving up just 17.5 points a game, which is second-best in the conference.

“We’re facing a whole different animal,” Panthers coach Shawn Elliott said this week. “Not only do they just run the football, they line up and run it straight at you. There’s not a lot of option, not a lot of scheme. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Elliott also noted the key to this game may be energy, and who brings the most of it. “We’ve got to match their intensity. When you look at Appalachian State and see the effort and enthusiasm they play with, we’ve got to match that. To beat those guys we have to excel over them,” he said.