How to Watch Arkansas Football Spring Game 2023

The Arkansas Spring Football Game kicks off on Saturday afternoon at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Arkansas Spring Game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Arkansas Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Arkansas Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Arkansas Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Arkansas Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Arkansas Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Arkansas Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Razorbacks are throwing quite the party for the spring football game. According to Whole Hog Sports, the April 15 spring game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium will coincide with a home softball game against the University of Alabama-Birmingham and a home baseball game against the University of Tennessee for an day-long slew of festivities and events. There will be live music and food trucks throughout the day in HogTown north of the stadium; admission to the spring football game and HogTown is free.

The 2023 Arkansas Razorbacks schedule is below. They start with four at home, but then play four straight on the road this season and don’t return home until late October.

Saturday, September 2 vs the Western Carolina Catamounts in Little Rock, AR

Saturday, September 9 vs the Kent State Golden Flashes in Fayetteville, AR

Saturday, September 16 vs the BYU Cougars in Fayetteville

Saturday, September 23 vs the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, LA

Saturday, September 30 vs the Texas A&M Aggies in Arlington, TX

Saturday, October 7 vs the Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels in Oxford, MS

Saturday, October 14 vs the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, AL

Saturday, October 21 vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Fayetteville

Saturday, October 28 BYE WEEK

Saturday, November 4 vs the Florida Gators in Gainesville, FL

Saturday, November 11 vs the Auburn Tigers in Fayetteville

Saturday, November 18 vs the Florida International University Panthers in Fayetteville

Saturday, November 25 vs the Missouri Tigers in Fayetteville

Saturday, December 2 is the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, GA

In a pre-game press conference, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said that the defense has been impressing him all spring so far.

“I was really impressed with the defense. I thought [defensive lineman] Landon Jackson had as good a day as he’s had since he’s been here. I thought he was so impressive. I really like our defensive ends … those guys, I think we’re coming along pretty talented there. We’re a little short on the inside because Cam Ball’s got a high-ankle [sprain]. I was impressed with our linebackers … I was impressed with those guys, the way they blitzed quite a little bit,” said Pittman, adding, “For the most part in that scrimmage, the defense got the better of the offense.”

He added, “Two-minute drill, the offense both times made their first down and killed out the clock, so that situation they won. The rest of them I don’t believe that they did. We’re still trying to find exactly where our offensive lineman need to play.”

The Arkansas spring football game kicks off on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus and the SEC Network Plus.