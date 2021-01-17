How to Watch Batwoman Season 2 Without Cable

After quite the tumultuous offseason, Batwoman is back on The CW, premiering its second season Sunday, January 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Batwoman Season 2 online for free:

‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Preview

While Batwoman was on hiatus between seasons one and two, leading actress Ruby Rose was let go from the series and replaced by Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, a new character who will take on the mantle of Batwoman.

The CW’s description for the new season reads:

Batwoman | Season 2 Trailer | The CWBatwoman premieres Sunday, January 17. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: http://go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About BATWOMAN: In a city desperate for a savior, Batwoman must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. Connect with BATWOMAN online: Like BATWOMAN on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CWBatwoman Follow BATWOMAN on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CWBatwoman… 2020-12-10T17:00:02Z

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante, but with Batman missing and the city in despair, Kate has armed herself with a passion for social justice and an arsenal of high tech weapons, soaring through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. At the end of the first season, Crows Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) has declared a war on Batwoman, forcing everyone around them to choose sides. Meanwhile, Batwoman’s arch-nemesis Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is focused on acquiring the one thing that can take down the Bat, pulling off her most devious plan yet with the help of Bruce Wayne’s former best friend Tommy Elliot, now terrorizing the city as the villain Hush. Season two kicks off with a major game-changer that will alter Gotham and The Bat Team forever. As the dust settles, Batwoman has everything working against her – including the recently escaped rogues’ gallery of villains – and everyone will come to see her in a whole new light. Alice meets her match when she becomes entangled with a dangerous foe from her past who knows exactly how to prey on her vulnerabilities. As Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find their footing as sidekicks, a romance will shake up their dynamic. Meanwhile, Sophie (Megan Tandy) and Julia’s (guest star Christina Wolfe) budding relationship will face its first real test and make Sophie question everything she thought she knew to be true.

The season two premiere asks what everyone is wondering in its title: “What Happened to Kate Kane?” and its description teases, “While Kate’s friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder stumbles upon Kate’s batsuit.”

Then in episode two, titled “Prior Criminal History” and airing on January 24, “After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself; Alice has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah; Ryan comes face to face with Alice for the first time.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.