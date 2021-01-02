How to Watch Baylor vs Iowa State Basketball on ESPN Plus

Baylor looks to maintain its perfect record as it hits the road to take on Iowa State on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch Baylor vs Iowa State on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a streaming service that has hundreds of exclusive live college basketball games (select Big 12, A-10, AAC, A-Sun, Southern and CAA games, among other conferences), as well as college football, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Baylor vs Iowa State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Baylor vs Iowa State Preview

Baylor is off to an 8-0 start, with all of their victories coming by double digits this season. The Bears rank fourth in the nation in points per game at 95 and first in assists with 22.1. Baylor is allowing just 62.3 points.

“Very seldom do you have a team that you win by the margins that we’ve won, and consistently won,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Sometimes with teams, you’ll get up by 15 or 20 and then let the other team come back and it’s a 10 or 12-point game. We’ve really done a phenomenal job of building on leads and putting teams away and not allowing them to get back into games.”

Baylor’s latest win was a 105-76 thumping of Alcorn State. MaCio Teague currently leads the Bears with 16.2 points per game. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is snatching 7.8 rebounds to lead Baylor.

Drew is expecting a tough test against a conference opponent in Iowa State.

“I think Iowa State is one of those teams like Kansas State had a lot of transition, had a lot of new pieces,” Drew said. “Without the summertime, without the scrimmages, there are teams that are going to continue to get better the more they play together. You look at Iowa State, they’ve got a lot of talented players, they’ve got a great coach (Steve Prohm). I think against West Virginia, they showed what they’re capable of.”

After four consecutive losses, Iowa State turned it around against Jackson State last time out, riding a big second half to the 60-45 win. Baylor, the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, will be an entirely different test.

“You know, they’re good, they’re definitely good,” Iowa State junior guard Rasir Bolton said. “(They’re) No. 2 in the country for a reason so we just gotta come out and be ready to play.”

Bolton is leading the Cyclones with 15.7 points per game, also registering 5.5 assists. Solomon Young is the top rebound-getter for Iowa State, hauling in 5.3 per game. Young is also registering 1.2 blocks.

Baylor is a massive 15-point favorite for the matchup. The total is 148.5 points. Baylor is 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games.