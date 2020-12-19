How to Watch Baylor vs Kansas State Basketball 2020

The No. 2 ranked Baylor Bears return to action as they hit the road on Saturday to take on a Kansas State team that has won two in a row.

Baylor vs Kansas State Preview

It’s been a rough stretch for Baylor the last few weeks, but not because of the product on the court. The Bears have played just one game since Dec. 2, the others being casualties of COVID-19.

The lone game Baylor has been able to play was an 83-52 beat down of Stephen F. Austin, further evidence why the Bears are still the No. 2 ranked team in the country. Baylor is eager to get on the court and back to a semblance of normalcy.

“Everyone that’s trained for anything, say you’re training for a marathon and all of a sudden you take a week and your training is halted, that changes stuff,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew, who tested positive for COVID . “It’s like missing a week at work. You’ve got a bunch of crud on your desk, you’ve got to sort through stuff. Same with us. It was great to be back (Thursday), it was great to practice. We didn’t look too good, but it was great to be back.”

The scoring is well spread out for Baylor, which has five players averaging double-figures. Jared Butler and Adam Flagler each are putting away 15.3 per game. They hope to maintain that form as they hit the road to take on Kansas St.

“It’s just hard,” Butler said. “As a basketball player, you’re always in an on-edge type of mode. When you get a game canceled, it’s like you get out of that mode. It’s stop, start. You just try to refocus and try not to think about it and control what you can control.”

Kansas State suffered a real bad loss to Division II Fort Hays State, which led to Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber apologized to the fans.

“This was very, very disappointing and sad for our program,” Weber said. “I knew the season was not going to be easy. Obviously, I didn’t think it was going to be this tough. We have had to go through COVID, injuries and all that stuff. But there is no way this should happen.”

Kansas State bounced back with a narrow 76-75 win against Milwaukee and a victory against Iowa State in the team’s Big 12 opener. DaJuan Gordon scored 15 points to lead the way, also collecting 11 rebounds.

“We haven’t been making shots like that, especially me. I haven’t been making shots at all. But I’ve been in the gym working on it,” Gordon said. “You just got to take what the defense gives us. Today, they gave us straight-line drives, got to the foul line, you’ve got to make free throws. Next game, may be something different but you got to take what the defense gives us and just got to make shots.”

Baylor is a massive 17-point favorite. The total is set at 135 points.