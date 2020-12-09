Where to Watch Baylor vs Stephen F. Austin Basketball 2020

The No. 2 Baylor Bears basketball team will host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch Stephen F. Austin vs Baylor on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a streaming service that has hundreds of exclusive live college basketball games (select Big 12, A-10, AAC, A-Sun, Southern and CAA games, among other conferences), as well as college football, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Stephen F. Austin vs Baylor live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Stephen F. Austin vs Baylor Preview

The Bears improved to 3-0 their last time out, besting the then-No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini 82-69 in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis a week ago.

They led by a single point at the midway break before erupting for 51 points in the second half.

“First half, our defense kept us in it,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said, according to the school’s athletics website. “Second half, our offense came alive and played a lot more like we’re capable of. Normally, how we share the basketball and when both ends of the court are working in tandem, we’re a fun team to watch.”

Baylor junior guard Davion Mitchell scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting (4-of-5 from 3-point range) and led all participants with 7 assists.

A pair of sophomores, Adam Flagler and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, came off the bench to lead the team in scoring and rebounding, respectively. Flagler tied for a game high with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, adding a trio of assists, and Tcahmwa Tchatchoua grabbed a game-high 9 boards to go with as many points.

“We kind of expected it,” Mitchell said of Flagler’s and Tcahmwa Tchatchoua’s performances, according to The Associated Press. “Those guys are in the gym more than anyone so we kind of expect that from those guys. It wasn’t really a surprise for us.”

The Bears were scheduled to go up against the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs three days after topping the Illini, though the game was scrapped 90 minutes before tip-off due to a pair of positive COVID-19 tests in the Gonzaga program.

The Lumberjacks are also 3-0, though they’ve only gone up against one NCAA Division I squad: the McNeese Cowboys, whom SFA bested 86-76 on Friday. That home victory was sandwiched between beatdowns of Division III’s LeTourneau YellowJackets and the NAIA’s LSU-Alexandria Generals.

A quartet of seniors lead the Lumberjacks in scoring: guard Cameron Johnson (19.3 points per game), forward Gavin Kensmil (17.3) and guards David Kachelries (12) and Roti Ware (10.3). Each one made their Lumberjacks debut last season after transferring, meaning none partook in SFA’s 59-58 road upset of the Bears on Dec. 18, 2018, the teams’ last meeting.

“It just went our way, just one of those nights for us,” SFA coach Kyle Keller said after that victory, according to Baylor’s athletics website. “It’s not going to happen, one in a 100, maybe. Coach Drew, I don’t think people appreciate what a great program, what he’s done. He’s lifted this program from the abyss to a top-25 program in the country.”