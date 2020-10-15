Biden & Trump Town Halls’ Live Stream: Watch Them Both Online

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are having dueling town halls instead of a debate tonight. If you want to watch both, you can view them right here.

Here’s what you need to know.

You Can Watch Both Biden’s & Trump’s Town Halls in the YouTube Streams Below

Instead of a face-to-face town hall, both candidates are participating in their own televised town halls at the same time — tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Biden’s town hall can be watched in the YouTube stream below.

Trump’s town hall airs on NBC and you can watch it in the YouTube stream below.

Biden’s town hall will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Pacific.) According to TV Guide, the event is scheduled to last two hours until 10 p.m. Eastern and George Stephanopoulos will moderate. According to ABC News, the event is actually lasting 90 minutes, followed by 30 minutes of analysis. This town hall will be in Philadelphia and the National Constitution Center, ABC News reported. The event will be streamed on ABC News Live, YouTube TV, ABCNews.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

Trump’s town hall will be on NBC News at the same time as Biden’s, at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Trump is meeting with a group of Florida voters and the town hall will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie of Today, NBC News noted. The town hall will last for one hour and it will be held outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Trump and Guthrie will be 12 feet apart for the duration of the town hall and 12 feet from the audience, NBC said. The town hall will also stream on NBC News Now and air on MSNBC and CNBC.

The Next Presidential Debate Is Scheduled for October 22

The second presidential debate that was supposed to happen on October 15 was canceled. It was going to be a town hall debate, but once Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the in-person portion of the debate was canceled. The Commission on Presidential Debates, following safety protocols, decided the second debate needed to be virtual. While Biden’s campaign was ready to take part in the debate, Trump’s campaign announced that he would not participate in a virtual debate. Trump’s campaign said there was no medical reason to have a virtual debate and claimed that the decision was biased for Biden, NPR reported. Biden’s campaign stated that Trump “clearly does not want to face questions from the voters about his failures on COVID and the economy.”

NPR reported that The Commission said in a statement: “On October 8, CPD announced that for the health and safety of all involved, the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, would be conducted virtually. Subsequently, the campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on October 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date. It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15.”

The third (now second) debate on October 22 is still scheduled to happen.

