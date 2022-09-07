How to Watch Bills Games Streaming Live Without Cable

The Buffalo Bills come into the 2022 season as serious Super Bowl contenders after recent AFC playoff surges.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Bills market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Bills games streaming live online in 2022:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You Live in the Bills Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Bills games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Bills games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Bills games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Bills games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Bills games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Bills Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Bills games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Bills games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Bills games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Bills games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Buffalo Bills 2022 Season Preview

Buffalo looks stacked again with quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Sefon Diggs and a tough defense. That defense only improved with Von Miller signing big contract for $120 million after helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl.

The Bills reached the AFC Championship Game in the 2020 season and came shy of the title game in the 2021 season after an overtime loss to Kansas City.

Offense

Allen returns after another stellar season, but the Bills’ championship hopes won’t fall apart if Allen gets injured. The Bills also added quarterback Case Keenum from Cleveland as a backup. Keenum proved himself as a backup in 2017 when he helped the Minnesota Vikings reach the NFC Championship game as the starter.

Diggs and Allen developed after two seasons together, and Allen will get more depth in the passing game with Jamison Crowder. The Bills also have Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie at receiver and Dawson Knox at tight end again, but the Bills let receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley go in free agency.

Josh Allen just posted a #Bills hype video on Instagram. It’s officially go time. https://t.co/LjxG8CCOgz pic.twitter.com/MHp62Uz6UF — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 5, 2022

Buffalo has running back Devin Singletary again and running back James Cook through the draft. Duke Johnson and Zack Moss give the Bills depth at running back.

Allen and company will get plenty of protection from the Bills offensive line of Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, Dion Dawkins, and Mitch Morse — all returning starters. The Bills also added Rodger Saffold III to the blocking crew.

Defense

Buffalo already had a good defense before Miller’s arrival, but the eight-time Pro Bowler will make it fiercer amid the other changes.

.@VonMiller helped the Rams win the Super Bowl. They're the first team he faces as a member of the @BuffaloBills. 👀 📺: #Kickoff2022 — Thursday 9/8 at 8:20pm ET on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/7rgVkirtRI pic.twitter.com/4igc4gchL0 — NFL (@NFL) September 3, 2022

The Bills also brought in Shaq Lawson, Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones, and Tim Settle to bolster the pass rush and run stopping up front. At linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano return with draft pick Terrel Bernard joining the crew.

With All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer back along with Micah Hyde, the Bills have a tough secondary again. Cornerback Tre’Davious White could return from man ACL after four games while on the reserve/PUP list, but the Bills have Dane Jackson as insurance for now. Taron Johnson also returns to the secondary, and rookie Kaiir Elam could make an impact early.

Special Teams

Buffalo has a dynamic kick returner in McKenzie, and Khalil Shakir will return punts. Bills kicker Tyler Bass gives his team a reliable source of points. Sam Martin will punt for the Bills.