How to Watch Braves Baseball Without Cable in 2022

The Atlanta Braves take the field in 2022 as the reigning world champions for the second time in franchise history and will look to get back to the postseason where they can defend their title.

In 2022, most Braves games will be locally televised on Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports South or Southeast), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Braves game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Braves Market

This is the only streaming service that has Bally Sports South or Southeast

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Braves games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR recordings.

If You’re Out of the Braves Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Braves games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Braves games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Braves games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Braves games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Braves games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Braves Season Preview 2022

The Atlanta Braves are back to defend the World Series title that they triumphantly took home last October when they defeated the Houston Astros in six games in the Fall Classic.

The reigning champs return most of the key pieces from last year’s squad, with one huge exception – the face of the franchise Freddie Freeman, who moved on to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason.

In an attempt to fill the gap left behind by Freeman’s departure, the Braves went out and picked up All-Star first baseman Matt Olson via a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Olson had a monster season in 2021 for the A’s, recording a .271 average with 39 home runs and 111 RBIs. The Braves locked Olson up to the tune of an eight-year contract extension worth 168 million dollars.

The Braves possessed one of the top offenses in the league last season, which was even more impressive considering they were without two of their most potent sluggers for the second half and into the postseason.

One of the game’s budding stars, Ronald Acuña Jr., is expected to return in May. The two-time All-Star was hitting .283 with 24 home runs before he went down with a torn ACL on July 10th last year, which forced him to miss the Braves’ run at the World Series title.

Two-time All-Star Marcell Ozuna is also expected back in the lineup this season after only playing in 48 games last year due to a suspension and being put on administrative leave for domestic violence allegations.

The pitching rotation will again be led by Max Fried and Charlie Morton, who shined last October. In the bullpen, the Braves relief corps will be bolstered by new closer Kenley Jansen, who they signed as a free agent in the offseason. Jansen spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Dodgers where he picked up 350 saves.

Here’s a closer look at what the Braves will bring to the table this season as they look to become MLB’s first repeat champion since the Yankees won three straight titles from 1998 to 2000:

2021 Recap

Finished 88-73, NL East division champion

Beat the Brewers 3-1 in the NLDS

Defeated the Braves 4-2 in the NLCS to win the NL title

Won the World Series in six games over the Houston Astros to win the franchise’s second world championship

Offseason Summary

Key Additions: Matt Olson (1B), Kenley Jansen (Closer), Collin McHugh (RP), Tyler Thornburg (RP)

Projected Lineup

1. Eddie Rosario – LF



NLCS MVP (2021)

2021: .259 AVG, 14 HRs, 62 RBIs

Traded to the Braves from the Giants last July

2. Ozzie Albies – 2B

2021: .259 AVG, 30 HRs, 106 RBIs

Two-time All-Star (2018, 2021)

3. Matt Olson – 1B

2021: .271 AVG, 39 HRs, 111 RBIs



Played last season for the Athletics; traded to the Braves in March of this year

All-Star (2021)

Two-time Gold Glove Award winner (2018-19)

4. Marcell Ozuna – RF

2021: .213 AVG, 7 HRs, 26 RBIs (served a suspension and was put on administrative leave due to domestic violence allegations; only played 48 games)

Two-time All-Star (2016-17)

Gold Glove Award winner (2017)

5. Austin Riley – 3B

2021: .303 AVG, 33 HRs, 107 RBIs

6. Adam Duvall – CF

2021: .228 AVG, 38 HRs, 113 RBIs (led NL in RBIs)

Traded to the Braves from the Marlins last July

All-Star (2016)

Gold Glove Award winner (2021)

7. Alex Dickerson – DH

2021: .233 AVG, 13 HRs, 38 RBIs

Played for the Giants last season

8. Dansby Swanson – SS

2021: .248 AVG, 27 HRs, 88 RBIs

9. Travis d’Arnaud – C

2021: .220 AVG, 7 HRs, 26 RBIs in 60 games (dealt with a left thumb injury)

*OF Ronald Acuña Jr. – The two-time All-Star is expected to return in May (tore his ACL on July 10 last season; he was hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 17 steals before going down for the year)

Projected Pitching Rotation

1. Max Fried – SP

2021: 14-7, 3.04 ERA, 158 Ks

Won the final game of the 2021 World Series (6 shutout innings)

Two-time Gold Glove Award winner (2020-21)

2. Charlie Morton – SP

2021: 14-6, 3.34 ERA, 216 Ks

Two-time All-Star (2018-19)

3. Ian Anderson – SP

2021: 9-5, 3.58 ERA, 124 Ks

4. Kyle Wright – SP

2021: Pitched only 6 1/3 innings during the regular season but was brought on for a critical 5 2/3 innings during the World Series

5. Huascar Ynoa – SP

2021: 4-6, 4.05 ERA, 100 Ks (18 games pitched, 17 starts)

*SP Mike Soroka – The 2019 All-Star is expected to return around midseason (hasn’t pitched in a regular-season game since tearing his Achilles in 2020; 37 major league starts prior to the injury with a career ERA of 2.86)

Projected Bullpen

Kenley Jansen – Closer

Will Smith

Collin McHugh

Tyler Matzek

Luke Jackson

Tyler Thornburg

A.J. Minter

