How to Watch Brewers Games Without Cable 2022

Following a 95-win season, division title and fourth consecutive postseason appearance, the Milwaukee Brewers enter the 2022 campaign with legitimate World Series aspirations.

In 2022, most Brewers games will be locally televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports Wisconsin), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Brewers game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Brewers Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports Wisconsin and MLB Network are in "Choice" and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Brewers games live on the DirecTV Stream app or website.

DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR recordings.

If You’re Out of the Brewers Market

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game ("All Team Pass") or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Brewers games ("Single Team Pass").

Once you're signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Brewers games live on the Prime Video app or website.

All games are available on-demand by the next day.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Brewers games.

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Brewers games live on the MLB TV app or website.

All games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Brewers games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market MLB game every day during the regular season. In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content for $6.99 per month.

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month.

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app or website.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Brewers Season Preview 2022

This year’s Milwaukee Brewers are a team that could take the next step forward in their quest to finally take the next step in their process to get to the World Series.

The biggest problem is that the Brew Crew will need to overcome their lack of offense once again. This aspect of their game hindered them greatly in the postseason as they fell to the eventual champion Atlanta Braves in the divisional series. Milwaukee was shutout twice and scored a total of six runs in the four games.

What is not a problem for them is pitching. The team is are stacked with arguably the best top three of any rotation in the big leagues.

In order to cure their offensive woes, they look to a group of players that come in to help remedy the problem.

The first player they brought in was Andrew McCutchen, who was brought in on a one-year deal. The 35-year-old came over from Philadelphia and is definitely not the player he was during his heyday in Pittsburgh. That said, he is capable of still offering up some productive numbers and timely at-bats in crucial situations.

Hunter Renfroe was another key pickup after acquiring him from the Boston Red Sox. After a disastrous season with Tampa Bay, he returned to Yawkey Way and was able to get back on track hitting 31 home runs and drove in 96 runs last year.

For Craig Counsell, the expectation should be that his squad ends up offering a record season and top the NL Central once again. Their only worry there is the St. Louis Cardinals. The question is will they have the best record in the league and possibly challenge the Dodgers. The Brewers have the pitching, which is well known. Yet the hitting remains the big unknown. They do have players like Rowdy Tellez and Willy Adames for a whole season as they both hit well in their limited time last year with the team.

McCutchen and Renfroe should easily replace the production lost by Garcia, Bradley Jr., and Escobar. If they can get Keston Hiura to remember how to hit and Luis Urias settles in at the third base, the Brewers should run away with the Central and fight the Dodgers for the top seed in the NL.