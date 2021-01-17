How to Watch Browns vs Chiefs Without Cable for Free

The Cleveland Browns are looking to keep their postseason journey alive, but it won’t be easy as they take on the AFC’s top seed in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a Divisional Round matchup.

The game starts at 3:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.

Browns vs Chiefs Preview

The Cleveland Browns picked up their first playoff win in more than a quarter-century last week, knocking off division rival Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round. The Browns rode a record-setting 28-point first quarter to the victory, holding off a Steelers surge in the second half.

“We have been the underdogs since the beginning of the season,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said. “Nobody thought that we would have a winning record. Nobody thought that we were going to get to the playoffs. Nobody thought that we were going to do anything in the playoffs. We just have to keep on proving people wrong. That is what it is all about. Don’t hold yourself to other people’s standards. We know what we are trying to live up to, and we are going to keep on getting after it until we can.”

The Browns rallied around Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster saying the “Browns is the Browns” prior to their matchup.

“Any talk like that is going to be disrespectful to anybody on any team. We definitely did not appreciate it,” Garrett said. “I think we made that known tonight with our performance. We just have to carry on with this momentum we have getting this big win in their house. I think we have what it takes to keep it going.”

Cleveland gets some reinforcements this week after being ravaged by COVID-19 issues. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will be back on the sideline and Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio is also back, as well as standout cornerback Denzel Ward and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

“First and foremost, you concern yourself with everybody’s health and well-being,” Stefanski told reporters this week. “Anytime somebody is back in the building, it means that they are healthy enough to be back in the building. Obviously, want to get everybody back here as quickly as possible but as safe as possible.”

The Chiefs cruised to the AFC’s top seed, notching 14-2 record, albeit some of their games were closer than expected. The Chiefs had the top-ranked passing offense in the league with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, averaging 303.4 yards through the air. Kansas City’s 29.6 points per game were sixth-best in the NFL this season.

“This is what I do know and I know our guys know this is a heck of a football team coming in here. We have to play well. That is the bottom line,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “Our guys know that. You just go back to preparation, and they have done that all year and it has worked out for us. We have to go back to that. You try to get rid of all the clutter in there and just focus on the team that you are playing and try to master the game plan and master what they do.”

The Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorites among the remaining teams at +200 and will be a 10-point favorite against the Browns.