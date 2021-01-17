How to Watch Bucs vs Saints Without Cable

Two all-time greats face off as Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday to see Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in a Divisional Round playoff matchup.

The game starts at 6:40 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Bucs vs Saints for free:

Bucs vs Saints Preview

Tom Brady might be 43 years old, but he hasn’t been playing like it this season. The future Hall of Famer has been incredibly impressed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which continued last week in a 31-23 Wild Card victory against the Washington Redskins to advance to face the Saints. Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Washington Football Team.

“Certainly a lot to improve on, but great to get a win,” Brady said after the victory. “If you could win 100-0, it’s going to be the same result in the end. You’d love to play great every game. I think it’s good to win and advance.”

Brady now faces off against an old rival in Drew Brees, who can not only match him in many of the statistical categories but also in age at 42. Brady shared an image on social media this week of he and Brees looking very old, saying the game would be shown on the History Channel. Brees had good humor about it.

“Unfortunately, they made me look like the dad from Family Ties,” Brees said. “I didn’t like the hairline. I’ll be honest, I would have liked a little thicker head of hair. I mean, I know I’m getting older and probably losing a little bit, but I would have liked a little more hair up top.”

The Saints won the NFC South this season and throttled the Bears last week in the Wild Card round 21-9. Brees will see Brady for the first time in the playoffs this week, which felt like a likely outcome when the six-time Super Bowl champ went to Tampa Bay in free agency this offseason.

“The minute that he signed with the Bucs and came to the division, you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with, that was going to be a team that would have playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us,” Brees said. “So, I guess it was inevitable.”

A storyline for the Bucs is the health of Ronald Jones, who has been the team’s starting running back for most of the year. He’s officially questionable for the matchup, with Leonard Fournette likely to take on the majority of the workload.

Injury Report

Buccaneers: OUT: DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf); QUESTIONABLE: S Anthony Adams (NIR), RB Ronald Jones (quad/finger), S Jordan Whitehead (knee)

Saints: OUT: CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: OL Will Clapp (not injury related), QB Taysom Hill (knee), RB Latavius Murray (quadricep)