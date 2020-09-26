How to Watch Campbell vs App State Football

The Appalachian State Mountaineers football team will host the Campbell Camels at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC, on Saturday.

The game (Noon ET start time) won't be on regular TV anywhere

Campbell vs Appalachian State Preview

The Mountaineers dropped out of The Associated Press’s top 25 on Monday. They suffered a 27-17 road defeat to the now-No. 25 Marshall Thundering Herd two days earlier, falling to 1-1 on the season.

Appalachian State nearly trimmed the deficit to three in the first minute in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Zac Thomas — who threw an interception in the red zone in the final minute of the first half — found tight end Mike Evans for a 41-yard strike. The play seemed destined for the end zone, but Marshall’s Brandon Drayton punched the ball out from behind and fellow safety Nazeeh Johnson recovered in the end zone.

“That’s a big momentum swing,” Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark said after the loss, according to AP. “If we score a touchdown, we’re down three and we’ve got the momentum on our side.”

Appalachian State missed another opportunity to make it a one-score game later in the period, when kicker Chandler Staton failed to hit a 26-yard field goal with 2:54 remaining.

“Well we got beat in all three phases,” Clark said Monday, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. “And if you turn the ball over in college football, you’re going to lose. So we came back yesterday and got some things corrected, and all of our focus is on Campbell.”

The Camels are also coming off a defeat, having succumbed to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 43-21 on the road on Sept. 18 to fall to 0-2 on the season.

Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, coming off an impressive performance in a 27-26 defeat to the Georgia Southern Eagles in Campbell’s season debut, struggled to generate offense through the air. He completed 12 of 25 passes for 137 yards and a pick, though he added 62 yards and a score with his legs.

Against the Eagles six days earlier, the Big South’s preseason offensive player of the year went 17-of-27 through the air for 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns, rushing for 73 yards and another tally.

Williams has an emerging pass-catching threat in tight end Julian Hill. Through two games, the junior is tied for second on the team in receptions (5) and receiving yards (89). Hill entered the 2020 campaign with 7 career receptions for 90 yards; he appeared in all 22 of Campbell’s games across the prior two seasons.

“If I had a 100 Julians we’d probably go undefeated,” Camels head coach Mike Minter said this week, according to The Fayetteville Observer. “That’s the type of kid he is. And he is just scratching the surface of his ability. He will get better and better where he’ll become a nightmare for everybody.”