How to Watch Canelo Fight on Firestick or Fire TV

Canelo Alvarez looks to avoid a major upset as he steps into the ring as a massive favorite against Avni Yildirim on Saturday at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Canelo vs Yildirim set to begin around 11 p.m. ET.

The PPV costs $49.99 through traditional cable TV providers, but the better way to watch is through the DAZN streaming service (available in USA, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy and many other countries). Not only is it cheaper to watch through DAZN ($19.99 for a one-month subscription), but you can also watch on any number of streaming devices, including your Firestick.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch Canelo vs Yildirim and all the fights on your Firestick or Fire TV:

How to Watch Canelo vs Yildirim on Firestick or Fire TV

Note: Canelo vs Yildirim is included in your subscription to DAZN, which costs $19.99 for one month or $99.99 for a year. There’s no extra PPV fee or anything

1) Sign up for DAZN 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 3a) If you already have the DAZN app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the DAZN app, go to “Search” tab (magnifying glass icon) on the top-left 4a) Start to type “DAZN” until you find it 4b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the DAZN app 5) Select the DAZN app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the DAZN app 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for DAZN 8) Select Canelo vs Yildirim to start watching

What Other Fights are on DAZN?

This isn’t a comprehensive list of all fights and events on DAZN, but rather the biggest upcoming bouts you’ll be able to watch if you sign up for a month of DAZN:

Date Event Sat, Feb. 27 Parker vs Fa Sat, Mar. 13 Estrada vs Chocolatito Sat, Mar. 20 Okolie vs Glowacki Sat, Mar. 27 Povetkin vs Whyte Fri, Apr. 9 Benn vs Vargas

Where Else Can You Watch Canelo vs Yildirim?

If you don’t want to watch on your Roku, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the DAZN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio TV

Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 4 or 5

iPhone or iPad

Android Phone or Tablet

Amazon Fire Tablet

Canelo vs Yildirim Preview

Canelo Alvarez has ambitious goals for 2021, which include becoming the first undisputed Mexican super middleweight champion in boxing history. But to do so he’ll have to take care of business on Saturday as he faces mandatory WBC challenger Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs)

“I respect all fighters. I respect the challenger that’s in front of me right now. I know he’s a strong fighter,” Alvarez told reporters. “I know he has a lot of tools. I have the same mentality. I’m trying to do my job, and I’m trying to make history. I love being here. I love being in the gym. It’s my life. We’re going to take these fights fight-by-fight, and hopefully I can fight 4 times this year. I’m focused on my rival Saturday. I know right now, this fight is the only one that exists for me, and I’m focused on what I have to do, my job for Saturday.”

Yildirim has not fought since 2019, which was a loss to Anthony Dirrell for the vacant WBC 168-pound title. He’s facing Alvarez as the WBC mandatory challenger. However, he’s confident in his improvements and wants to bring a belt back to his country.

“I’m ready to be here. Saturday is a big night for me and for my country, for all the fans. It’s a big chance for me, a big chance for my country. Everyone is waiting for the WBC belt. Maybe after the world championship title, boxing will get so big in my country,” Yildirim said. “He’s a big champion, everyone knows that. I’m ready for the world championship title for the big chance. It’s my time. Saturday, for everyone, it’s showtime.”

Alvarez is defending his WBA, WBC and The Ring super middleweight titles in the fight. He voiced some displeasure with how the sport crowds champions and hands out hardware in an interview with BoxingScene.com.

“The sanctioning body organizations do it for a reason, and [boxers] are world champions at the end of the day. Everybody wants to win a title,” Alvarez told the site. “Everybody wants to have [a belt]. Everybody complains, but all fighters want to have a world title. There’s no reason to create politics out of it. I really don’t have an opinion regarding that. I believe that the interim titles, and all those types of things, they do have to discard them, for it to be a little bit more exclusive [to be a champion]. There should be one single champion per weight class. But that’s the way it is right now. We just have to cope with what the times offer.”

The line for Alvarez is a high as -5,000 at some sportsbooks, meaning you’d have to bet $5,000 to win just $100.

Tale of the tape

CANELO ALVAREZ

Nationality: Mexican

Born: 18 July 1990

Height : 5’9″

Reach : 70 1/2″

Total fights: 57

Record : 54-1-2 (36 KOs)

AVNI YILDIRIM

Nationality: Turkish

Born: 5 August 1991

Height : 5’11 1/2″

Reach : 70″

Total fights: 23

Record : 21-2 (12 KOs)