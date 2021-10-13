How to Watch Capitals Games Without Cable in 2021-22

The Washington Capitals will look to overcome the first-round playoff exit bug this season and return to Stanley Cup contention.

In 2021-22, most Capitals games will be televised in local markets on NBC Sports Washington, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports Washington), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Capitals market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Capitals game live online without cable in 2021-22:

If You’re in the Capitals Market

Note: A couple Capitals games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers. The following options are for how to watch all other in-market games:

If You’re out of the Capitals Market

Capitals 2021-22 Season Preview

Washington endured its third-consecutive first-round playoff exit last season after going 36-15-5. That’s been reality for the Capitals since winning it all in the 2017-2018 season.

How soon star center Nicklas Backstrom will get healthy will play a big role in the team’s success. Backstrom landed on long-term injured reserve on Tuesday according to The Athletic.

The Capitals’ leading scorer from last season “will miss at least the first 10 games and 24 days of the regular season”, The Athletic reported. He tallied 53 points in 55 games last season. Backstrom’s hip injury lingered throughout training camp while rehabbing the injury per The Athletic.

“Part of a progression for him,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said according to the Associated Press via ESPN.com. “He’s working hard back here with the therapist to continue to improve on a daily basis.”

Washington will look to centers Lars Eller and rookie forward Hendrix Lapierre to step up according to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashier. Eller scored eight goals and assisted on 15 in 44 games last season. Lapierre shined with Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team Chicoutimi Sagueneens, where he scored eight goals and assisted on 23 in 21 games for 2020-2021.

In Backstrom’s absence, it helps the Capitals return all of their seven top scorers.

Defenseman John Carlson scored 10 goals and assisted on 34 in addition to having a plu-minus score of -5 last season. Center T.J. Oshie scored 22 goals and assisted on 21. Left wing Alex Overchkin had 24 goals and 18 assists.

Overchkin may not play in Wednesday’s opener against the New York Rangers, however. He is dealing with a lower-body injury according to the Associated Press via ESPN.com.

Whenever Overchkin returns, he will have an easy shot at moving into the top five for all-time goal scorers this season. He sits at sixth with 730 behind Marcel Dionne’s 731.

Among Washington’s other top scorers returning, right wing Tom Wilson is coming off a 13-goal, 20-assist season. Center Evgeny Kuznetsov had nine goals and 20 assists. Defenseman Justin Schultz had 27 points and a plus-minus score of 12.

Washington’s success will largely ride on goalies Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek. Samsonov went 13-4-0 last season with a .902 save percentage and 2.69 goals allowed average. Vanecek posted a 21-10-4 record, a .908 save percentage, and a 2.69 goals allowed average.

Getting through the Metropolitan Division won’t be a cake walk for the Capitals. The New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, and Pittsburgh Penguins all have strong steams. The New York Rangers could return to playoff form this season, and the Philadelphia Flyers can’t be counted out.