How to Watch Chiefs Games Online for Free

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes face the challenge of maintaining the Kansas City Chiefs as the reigning power in the AFC West in 2022, but doing it without Tyreek Hill. The NFL’s premier deep threat, Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, a move that took away the speedster who made the Chiefs’ awesome offense tick.

It’s a bad time for the Chiefs to show any weakness when the AFC West is front-loaded with some of the most talented teams in the league. It’s a division defined by stellar quarterbacks, Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson leading the Denver Broncos.

Reid and Mahomes’ ultimate goal will be to go one better after letting a 21-3 lead slip against the Cincinnati Bengals in last season’s AFC Championship Game. That will be hard enough, but the task appears harder now the Chiefs can no longer take divisional supremacy for granted.

Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Season Preview

Reid hinted at plans to “spice up” this offense post-Hill, during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio:

That’s an exciting sentiment when it’s expressed by perhaps the most creative designer of offense in the game. There are hardly any limits on Reid’s imagination as a play-caller, but talent on the field makes all those wacky ideas on the chalkboard come to life.

Hill was arguably the most important member of Mahomes’ supporting cast because his speed frightened the life out of defenses. The attention Hill received opened up the rest of the field for people like Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman. It also dictated what coverages the Chiefs faced.

Best Fantasy Option: Travis Kelce

KC’s passing game will continue to go through Kelce’s ability to get open. That ability will be tested by Hill’s absence, but it won’t be easy for teams to blank a premier tight end who has tallied 197 catches through the last two seasons.

Reid can be trusted to find more ways to get Kelce the ball, an intriguing prospect when the All-Pro has already been used in so many different ways, even to throw a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wildcard Round:

Travis Kelce throws his first career TD pass, finding Byron Pringle open over the middle (3.1 yards of target separation). The Chiefs shifted to a wildcat formation, sending Patrick Mahomes in motion to the left before the snap.#PITvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/d4cmmBP4mv — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 17, 2022

This is primed to be Kelce’s most productive year yet.

Rookie to Watch: George Karlaftis

There’s so much focus on the offense, it’s easy to forget the Chiefs’ defense also lost some key talent. Notably, do-all safety Tyrann Mathieu signed with the New Orleans Saints, with Justin Reid arriving from the Houston Texans to replace him.

Reid will be a vital figure on the back end, but first-round pick George Karlaftis has a bigger role to play up front. It’s up to Karlaftis to add some oomph to a pass rush that notched just 31 sacks last season.

Sack totals will be boosted if Karlaftis gets on the field often as a rookie. He can form a destructive trio of edge-rushers with Frank Clark and versatile veteran Carlos Dunlap.

The early signs are good former Purdue defensive end Karlaftis will make an impact, based on how he performed during preseason. Karlaftis showed off his power by beating a double team to sack Carson Wentz against the Washington Commanders:

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will need more splash plays like this from his primary pass-rushers to offset any decline from Reid’s offense.

Best Newcomer: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Chiefs were never going to be able to replace Hill like for like, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling is still a credible vertical playmaker in his own right. He averaged over 15 yards a catch during each of his four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Reid will design plays to take full advantage of Valdes-Scantling’s straight-line speed. The latter trait will also provide a nice complement to the possession instincts of ex-Steelers slot specialist Juju Smith-Schuster.

Together, Vades-Scantling and Smith-Schuster need to produce a combined effort to replace even part of Hill’s output. The hope is they can succeed, but it’s a tall order.

Key Returning Veteran: Jerick McKinnon

Running backs have always been heavily involved in any passing game designed by Reid, but that involvement should increase during life after Hill. It’s why the decision to re-sign Jerick McKinnon to a one-year deal in June was such a smart move.

The 30-year-old reignited his career after signing with the Chiefs last year. He put almost three years of an injury-blighted nightmare in his rear view by becoming a useful, multi-purpose option in Reid’s offense.

His most productive effort came against the Steelers in the playoffs:

Jerick McKinnon has been a major factor to the success of the #ChiefsKingdom offense vs. the Steelers.#NextGenStats powered by @awscloud. pic.twitter.com/Na1l6l0myd — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 17, 2022

McKinnon can enjoy a few more days like this in 2022, even in a running back room also featuring Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Ronald Jones.

This Chiefs roster is loaded at running back and at most other spots, but one man can make the difference for an entire team. The question is was Hill that player or will the Reid and Mahomes juggernaut continue to roll without him?