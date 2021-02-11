How to Watch Clarice TV Show on Amazon Prime

Watch Clarice on Amazon Prime

A sequel to the Oscar-winning film The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice premieres Thursday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, one of many ways to watch ‘Clarice’ online is through the Amazon Prime CBS All Access channel. It’s an extremely simple way to watch your local CBS channel (live or on-demand content) on the Prime Video app–which is available on more devices than other streaming services–and it comes with a free seven-day trial.

Here’s how everything you need to know about how to watch ‘Clarice’ on Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel via various streaming devices:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV and go to the “Home” screen 3a) Scroll down to “Your Channels” and select CBS All Access 3b) Note that the CBS All Access Amazon Prime Channel is different from the CBS All Access app 4) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to watch the show live as it airs 4b) You can also watch the show on-demand afterwards

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Prime Video channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Prime Video channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Prime Video” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Prime Video channel 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to watch the show live as it airs 10b) You can also watch the show on-demand afterwards

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the show live as it airs 10b) You can also watch the show on-demand afterwards

Note: The Prime Video app is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, press Y while on the home screen to search 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select the Amazon Prime Video app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the show live as it airs 10b) You can also watch the show on-demand afterwards

Other Devices to Watch ‘Clarice’ on Amazon Prime

If you don’t have one of the above available devices, there are still plenty of other ways you can watch ‘Clarice’ on Amazon Prime.

The Amazon Prime Video app is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, various Smart TV’s (Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Vizio, Hisense, Philips, Sharp, JVC, TCL and others), iPhones, Android phones, iPads and Android tablets. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can find more information about Prime Video compatible devices here.

‘Clarice’ Preview

Clarice – How Clarice Starling Became A Timeless HeroineThe Silence of the Lambs introduced us to Clarice Starling, but now it's time to hear the FBI Special Agent's untold personal story. Played by Rebecca Breeds in the new primetime thriller Clarice, she's a brilliant, vulnerable, and brave character who has earned the respect of audiences, but is still trying to earn it in… 2021-02-11T01:01:19Z

Starring Rebecca Breeds as the title character, this new foray into Harris’ world gets into the “the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs,” according to the CBS press release.

“Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her,” the description continues. “However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

The series co-stars Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Devyn Tyler, and Marnee Carpenter.

In a Q&A with the Television Critics Association ahead of the premiere, creator Jenny Lumet said that she vividly remembers the moment that Starling (played by Jodie Foster in the film) became her hero and that’s what made her want to do this show.

“I remember the moment when Clarice Starling became my hero. In The Silence of the Lambs, she was somehow able to go down into the dark and find the human and the monsters and then pull out the light. And I thought, as I watched her, this is a woman with a lot of secrets. And I like that,” said Lumet, adding that she reached out to novelist Thomas Harris and they spoke about the light in Clarice’s eyes.

“She went silent for years [after the events of the film] and I couldn’t let it go, that you had this hero, this icon, this mystery. What happened in those missing years? And I reached out to Thomas Harris … and we spoke about the light in Clarice’s eyes, and he said, “It’s ours now.’ And then I got all goose bumpy, because it was Thomas Harris talking to me,” she said, adding, “I felt that responsibility and I want to know the light and the dark and the mind and the heart of this woman, this hero, Clarice Starling.”

Breeds added that they want to “honor this iconic story” and in stepping into Foster’s Oscar-winning shoes, she focused on the distinct accent Foster had in the film as a way to honor the previous portrayal.

“[The accent] brought the character home to me. So I found Clarice when I found the accent … that was one thing that I definitely looked to Jodie’s performance in — was the accent. … I wanted really badly to echo the voice because it’s that comfort, that familiarity that I think people will find that will link the two worlds together in a really beautiful way,” said Breeds.

She also said that it was nice to be able to step out of the dark world of the show via the accent.

“I think it really helps me switch into the character, which is a really nice thing to have. Because it is a very dark world and it is nice to have something to step into and then being able to step out of it and take a breath for a minute and step back into her shoes again. It can be quite heavy, so it’s a nice on and off switch.”

Clarice airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.