How to Watch Clippers Games Online Without Cable

With a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joining an extremely deep roster, the Los Angeles Clippers have the necessary pieces to make a run at an NBA title in 2023.

If you live in the Clippers market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West.

If you live out of the Clippers market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Clippers games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Clippers Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Clippers games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Clippers Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Clippers games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Clippers games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Clippers games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Clippers Season Preview 2022-23

Both haven’t been healthy at the same time over the past two seasons, and the Clippers fell short of lofty expectations. Experts billed the Clippers as title contenders since George and Leonard joined forces in 2019. Health has been an issue since, but who the No. 1 guy isn’t, and George said he accepts that.

“Yeah, look at the [Miami Heat] wing-wing DWade [Dwyane Wade] and LeBron [James],” George said via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I think it just comes down to — listen, Kawhi is the No. 1. And I am totally fine with that. I think I try to complement him with being able to take the load off of him.”

“Everybody says, ‘Kawhi [and] you are 1 and 1, [or] 1A, 1B.’ I’ll publicly say, I’m the 2. Kawhi’s the 1, I’m the 2. So that part we nipped in the bud. Like there’s no ego when it comes to that,” George added.

George led the Clippers in scoring last season with 24.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season. Leonard’s return from an ACL injury brings an instant boost to the Clippers offense. He averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in his last season of action during the 2019-2020 campaign.

“I mean, I missed a whole year missing basketball,” Leonard said via ESPN. “I went down in one of the worst ways, in a playoff run. Just don’t wanna take anything for granted and just trying to live in that moment and bring a sense of energy for the team.”

“I’m young still,” Leonard added. “So any chance you get that taken away from you and you don’t feel like you’re done … You just miss it, you know what I mean?”

Los Angeles has loads of talent around George in Leonard with starters John Wall, Marcus Morris, and Ivica Zubac. The Clippers also have talented players coming off the bench in Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Terrance Mann, Amir Coffey, and Robert Covington.

Wall is a notable addition to the Clippers after coming over from Houston. He averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last season for the Rockets.

With all the depth, the Clippers could easily contend for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Clippers players could easily starve for ample playing time with that depth, too.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told the media on September 27. “It’s going to be a process because we have a deep team with 11, 12 guys that deserve to play and we know we can’t play that many guys every night.”